Every Week 5 Big Ten football kickoff time

On Monday afternoon, the Big Ten announced every kickoff time for Week 5 in the conference.

Beginning with Iowa and Maryland on Friday, October 1, the conference features six Big Ten matchups, with a pair of non-conference games for Big Ten teams. Wisconsin and Michigan will face off in the Big Noon Kickoff matchup on Fox, and will mark the second straight week where the Badgers have an 11 a.m. CT start time.

The nighttime matchup features Penn State and Indiana as the two Big Ten East contenders look to pick up an important win.

As for the rest of the conference? Here is a look at the entire Big Ten kickoff schedule in Week 5:

Iowa at Maryland

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras fires a pass in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: Byron Houlgrave-USA TODAY NETWORK

When: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, October 1 TV: FS1

Minnesota at Purdue

Dec 12, 2020; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (center) is handed the ball by quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

When: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, October 2 TV: Big Ten Network

Charlotte at Illinois

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, left, and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, talk before the start of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

When: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, October 2 TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan at Wisconsin

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

When: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, October 2 TV: Fox

Ohio State at Rutgers

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets ready to take the field to take on Minnesota Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services,

When: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 2 TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana at Penn State

Nov 28, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

When: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 2 TV: ABC

Western Kentucky at Michigan State

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates their victory after the game at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

When: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 2 TV: Big Ten Network

