Every Vols’ selection in 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft was held Thursday-Saturday in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Five former Vols were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Following the 2023 NFL draft, 384 Tennessee players have been selected all time, dating to 1936.

Tennessee produced the second-most picks in 2023 through the first three rounds of the draft with five.

Tennessee also extended its streak of consecutive NFL drafts with a wide receiver selected to four, marking the longest streak in the Southeastern Conference and tied for the longest in the nation (USC).

Below are the Vols’ student-athletes who were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Darnell Wright

Team: Chicago

Round: 1

Overall pick: 10

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 333 pounds

Hendon Hooker

Team: Detroit

Round: 3

Overall pick: 68

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 217 pounds

Jalin Hyatt

Team: New York Giants

Round: 3

Overall pick: 73

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 176 pounds

Cedric Tillman

Team: Cleveland

Round: 3

Overall pick: 74

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 213 pounds

Byron Young

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Round: 3

Overall pick: 77

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

