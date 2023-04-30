Every Vols’ selection in 2023 NFL draft
The 2023 NFL draft was held Thursday-Saturday in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
Five former Vols were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.
Following the 2023 NFL draft, 384 Tennessee players have been selected all time, dating to 1936.
Tennessee produced the second-most picks in 2023 through the first three rounds of the draft with five.
Tennessee also extended its streak of consecutive NFL drafts with a wide receiver selected to four, marking the longest streak in the Southeastern Conference and tied for the longest in the nation (USC).
Tennessee football’s free agent signings tracker after 2023 NFL draft
Below are the Vols’ student-athletes who were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.
Darnell Wright
Team: Chicago
Round: 1
Overall pick: 10
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 333 pounds
For more on Chicago visit Bears Wire
PHOTOS: Darnell Wright through the years
Hendon Hooker
Team: Detroit
Round: 3
Overall pick: 68
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 217 pounds
For more on Detroit visit Lions Wire
PHOTOS: Hendon Hooker through the years
Jalin Hyatt
Team: New York Giants
Round: 3
Overall pick: 73
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 176 pounds
For more New York visit Giants Wire
PHOTOS: Jalin Hyatt through the years
Cedric Tillman
Team: Cleveland
Round: 3
Overall pick: 74
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 213 pounds
For more Cleveland visit Browns Wire
PHOTOS: Cedric Tillman through the years
Byron Young
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Round: 3
Overall pick: 77
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 250 pounds
For more on Los Angeles visit Rams Wire
PHOTOS: Byron Young through the years