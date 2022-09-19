How every Vols’ football head coach fared in second game against Florida

No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

For the first time since 2016, ESPN College GameDay will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.

The show airs live on ESPN from 9 a.m.-noon EDT Saturday.

Saturday will mark the 10th time Tennessee will host ESPN College GameDay. The Tennessee-Florida contest will mark the 22nd game the Vols have appeared on ESPN College GameDay.

Ahead of Saturday’s SEC East matchup, Vols Wire looks at every Tennessee head coach who played Florida at least twice.

Josh Heupel lost at Florida, 38-14, in 2021. Heupel will look to defeat the Gators during his second season as Tennessee’s head coach.

Below are Tennessee head coaches and how they fared against Florida in their second game. Note, all former Vols’ head coaches did not play Florida a second time.

Jeremy Pruitt (2019): Florida 34, Tennessee 3 (Gainesville)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Butch Jones (2014): Florida 10, Tennessee 9 (Knoxville)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Dooley (2011): Florida 33, Tennessee 23 (Gainesville)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Phillip Fulmer (1994): Florida 31, Tennessee 0 (Knoxville)

© Jonathan Daniel

*Fulmer served as an interim head coach in 1992, he lost at Florida, 41-34, in 1993, his first full season as head coach

Johnny Majors (1984): Florida 43, Tennessee 30 (Knoxville)

© News Sentinel Photo Archive

Bill Battle (1971): Tennessee 20, Florida 13 (Gainesville)

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Harvey Robinson (1954): Florida 14, Tennessee 0 (Knoxville)

© News Sentinel Archive via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Robert Neyland (1930): Tennessee 13, Florida 6 (Jacksonville)

(AP Photo)

