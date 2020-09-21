Every voice matters: Renee Montgomery on the urgency of voting

The UConn women’s basketball team likes a good house party as much as anyone else, and they’ll often find their way to head coach Geno Auriemma’s home. One night a few years back, just days away from beginning a season in which they’d go 39-0 and win the national championship, the team gathered at Auriemma’s house.

The mood was light, even exuberant. A TV broadcast the initial returns of the presidential election. And as the night rolled on, player after player gathered around the TV, checking their phones, tracking the results as state after state rolled in. Shortly before 11 p.m. Eastern, the networks called it: Barack Obama had won the presidency of the United States.

“It became a celebration,” recalls Renee Montgomery, then a star guard on that UConn team. “For some of us, it was the first time we felt like we had an impact on a presidential election.”

Obama’s campaign slogan was “Yes We Can,” and that — along with Obama’s race and age — galvanized an entirely new generation of young activists, Montgomery included.

“That definitely gave me the bug,” she laughs.

A decade-plus later, Montgomery, a guard for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, is one of the most outspoken athletes in an era now defined by them. So committed to the cause of social justice that she opted out of this year’s WNBA season to focus on activism, she’s since turned her focus to voting. Through foundations, initiatives and the Yahoo Sports Voting Playbook, she’s fighting to promote a single, constant message: Get out and vote.

After much thought, I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 WNBA season. There’s work to be done off the court in so many areas in our community. Social justice reform isn’t going to happen overnight but I do feel that now is the time and Moments equal Momentum. Lets keep it going! — Renee Montgomery (@itsreneem_) June 18, 2020

Montgomery was raised in what she laughs was a “run-of-the-mill, law-abiding” household in St. Albans, West Virginia, just outside Charleston. From a young age, though, she learned the importance of voting.

“It wasn’t even an option at my house. It was a rite of passage,” she says. “My parents, knowing their history, knowing how hard the fight was to vote, understood how important it was.”

She remembers being exceedingly nervous the first time she voted. “I had a temporary license at the time. I had lost mine. I was so scared I wasn’t going to be able to vote,” she laughs. “My parents told me, ‘Calm down, it’s going to be fine.’ And of course, it was.”

Since then, Montgomery has engaged with every single election, local and national — “I hope every election, I learn more and more” — and she’s on a mission to stress both the importance of voting and the direct impacts that voting can have on daily life.

“With what’s going on in this climate, kids not being able to go to school, the younger generation being affected, they’re realizing that voting does matter,” she says.

Montgomery’s league is among the most politically active of any sport. She’s participated in a range of WNBA social justice efforts, including 2018’s Rock the Vote initiative. Political and social justice messaging is everywhere in the WNBA, from the court to the sideline to the front office.

Atlanta's Renee Montgomery brings the ball up the court during the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on Sept. 5, 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

That activist background helped form the foundation of a grand social justice plan that Montgomery has pursued full-time since this summer. With the pandemic blanketing America and social justice activism raging, Montgomery decided to put her WNBA career — two-time champion, All-Star, Sixth Woman of the Year — on hold.