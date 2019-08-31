Every undrafted free agent to make the Patriots roster since 2004

If there's one thing that Bill Belichick is good at, it's finding undervalued players and turning those guys into quality NFL contributors.

The New England Patriots have a long-time streak of undrafted free agents making their final roster. Since 2004, the team has had at least one undrafted free agent make the squad and in some cases, they have been able to find true game changers and develop them into top-tier players at their respective positions.

Not every player on this list has worked out and not all have been long-term options for the team, but the fact that the team has consistently been able to find undrafted contributors is impressive. Here's a look at every Patriots undrafted free agent to make the initial 53-man roster since the 2004 season.

