Every UFC event in history with three or more weigh-in misses

Making weight is part of the job of a mixed martial artist.

Throughout the sport’s history, many fighters have experienced weigh-in day blunders on the scale. Whether they attempted to cut too much, mismanaged their weight loss goal, or experienced a medical issue, there are a number of reasons that may cause fighters to step on the scale above their contracted weights.

Many events see all competitors make weight without issue, but a fighter or two coming in heavy isn’t uncommon. However, there are rare instances that see three or more tip the scale too heavy, causing dramatic moments the day before the fights. Four is the high mark, which has occurred on four occasions.

Scroll below to see which UFC events, in chronological order, saw three or more misses.

UFC Fight Night 60: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Feb. 13, 2015

Fight venue: 1STBANK Center

Location: Broomfield, Colo.

Fighters who missed weight:

Middleweight – Patrick Walsh (191.5)

Flyweight – Chris Kelades (127)

Lightweight – James Moontasri (158)

UFC Fight Night 96: 3 fighters miss

John Lineker

Weigh-in date: Sept. 30, 2016

Fight venue: Moda Center

Location: Portland, Ore.

Fighters who missed weight:

Bantamweight – John Lineker (136.5)

Lightweight – Alex Oliveira (161.5)

Featherweight – Hacran Dias (148.5)

UFC 206: 3 fighters miss

UFC Fight Night 121: 4 fighters miss

UFC on ESPN 1: 3 fighters miss

UFC on ESPN+ 22: 3 fighters miss

UFC on ESPN 10: 4 fighters miss

UFC Fight Night 182: 3 fighters miss

UFC 257: 3 fighters miss

UFC Fight Night 185: 4 fighters miss

UFC on ESPN 24: 3 fighters miss

UFC on ESPN 28: 3 fighters miss

UFC on ESPN 28 weigh-in

Weigh-in date: July 30, 2021

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Bantamweight – Nicco Montano (143)

Welterweight – Phil Rowe (173.5)

Bantamweight – Ronnie Lawrence (did not weigh in)

UFC Fight Night 193: 3 fighters miss

UFC Fight Night 199: 3 fighters miss

UFC 279: 3 fighters miss

UFC Fight Night 214: 4 fighters miss

Grant Dawson

Weigh-in date: Nov. 4, 2022

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Lightweight – Grant Dawson (157.5)

Bantamweight – Benito Lopez (138.5)

Flyweight – Carlos Candelario (128.5)

Bantamweight – Ramona Pascual (137)

UFC Fight Night 231: 3 fighters miss

Eduarda Moura

Weigh-in date: Nov. 3, 2023

Fight venue: Ginasio Do Ibirapuera

Location: Sao Paulo

Fighters who missed weight:

Lightweight – Ismael Bonfim (159.5)*

Bantamweight – Victor Hugo (138.5)*

Women’s strawweight – Eduarda Moura (119.5)

*Fight canceled after official weigh-ins

UFC Fight Night 239: 3 fighters miss

Chelsea Chandler

Weigh-in date: March 15, 2024

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Lightweight – Natan Levy (156.5)

Women’s bantamweight – Chelsea Chandler (137)

Featherweight – Danny Silva (148.5)

UFC Fight Night 2: 404 fighters miss

Cynthia Calvillo

Weigh-in date: April 5, 2024

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Featherweight – Alexander Hernandez (150)

Women’s strawweight – Cynthia Calvillo (119)

Women’s bantamweight – Melissa Mullins (138)

Women’s bantamweight – Nora Cornolle (138.5)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie