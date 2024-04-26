Every UFC event in history with three or more weigh-in misses
Making weight is part of the job of a mixed martial artist.
Throughout the sport’s history, many fighters have experienced weigh-in day blunders on the scale. Whether they attempted to cut too much, mismanaged their weight loss goal, or experienced a medical issue, there are a number of reasons that may cause fighters to step on the scale above their contracted weights.
Many events see all competitors make weight without issue, but a fighter or two coming in heavy isn’t uncommon. However, there are rare instances that see three or more tip the scale too heavy, causing dramatic moments the day before the fights. Four is the high mark, which has occurred on four occasions.
Scroll below to see which UFC events, in chronological order, saw three or more misses.
UFC Fight Night 60: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Feb. 13, 2015
Fight venue: 1STBANK Center
Location: Broomfield, Colo.
Fighters who missed weight:
Middleweight – Patrick Walsh (191.5)
Flyweight – Chris Kelades (127)
Lightweight – James Moontasri (158)
UFC Fight Night 96: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Sept. 30, 2016
Fight venue: Moda Center
Location: Portland, Ore.
Fighters who missed weight:
Bantamweight – John Lineker (136.5)
Lightweight – Alex Oliveira (161.5)
Featherweight – Hacran Dias (148.5)
UFC 206: 3 fighters miss
UFC Fight Night 121: 4 fighters miss
UFC on ESPN 1: 3 fighters miss
UFC on ESPN+ 22: 3 fighters miss
UFC on ESPN 10: 4 fighters miss
UFC Fight Night 182: 3 fighters miss
UFC 257: 3 fighters miss
UFC Fight Night 185: 4 fighters miss
UFC on ESPN 24: 3 fighters miss
UFC on ESPN 28: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: July 30, 2021
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Bantamweight – Nicco Montano (143)
Welterweight – Phil Rowe (173.5)
Bantamweight – Ronnie Lawrence (did not weigh in)
UFC Fight Night 193: 3 fighters miss
UFC Fight Night 199: 3 fighters miss
UFC 279: 3 fighters miss
UFC Fight Night 214: 4 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Nov. 4, 2022
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Lightweight – Grant Dawson (157.5)
Bantamweight – Benito Lopez (138.5)
Flyweight – Carlos Candelario (128.5)
Bantamweight – Ramona Pascual (137)
UFC Fight Night 231: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Nov. 3, 2023
Fight venue: Ginasio Do Ibirapuera
Location: Sao Paulo
Fighters who missed weight:
Lightweight – Ismael Bonfim (159.5)*
Bantamweight – Victor Hugo (138.5)*
Women’s strawweight – Eduarda Moura (119.5)
*Fight canceled after official weigh-ins
UFC Fight Night 239: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: March 15, 2024
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Lightweight – Natan Levy (156.5)
Women’s bantamweight – Chelsea Chandler (137)
Featherweight – Danny Silva (148.5)
UFC Fight Night 2: 404 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: April 5, 2024
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Featherweight – Alexander Hernandez (150)
Women’s strawweight – Cynthia Calvillo (119)
Women’s bantamweight – Melissa Mullins (138)
Women’s bantamweight – Nora Cornolle (138.5)