Katie Ledecky headlines Tyr Pro Swim Series Knoxville, live on Peacock

Eleven active U.S. swimmers who own an individual Olympic or world title are entered in the first Tyr Pro Series meet of the Olympic year this week in Knoxville, Tennessee, airing live on Peacock.

The group: Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Lilly King, Simone Manuel, Lydia Jacoby, Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Torri Huske, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink and Justin Ress.

Fellow world champions Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz, Regan Smith and Olivia Smoliga were originally entered but are no longer listed.

The international contingent is led by 17-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh, who swept the 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley titles at the last two world championships.

Start lists are here.

Peacock airs live finals coverage Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET. CNBC airs highlights from those broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 ET.

All sessions from Wednesday through Saturday will also stream live on the USA Swimming Network app.

Americans are gearing up for the Olympic Trials, which are June 15-23 in Indianapolis. The top two per individual event at trials, plus the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relays, are likely to make the team for Paris.

Knoxville should provide early trials previews in many events.