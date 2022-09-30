Every Tyreek Hill catch from 160-yard game Week 4
Watch every catch made by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill from his 160-yard game in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely went into a "fencing response position" after his concussion. Here's what that means.
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury on Thursday night.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was carted off during Thursday's loss to Bengals but was expected to fly home with team after visit to local hospital.
He remained down on the field for a significant amount of time.
Tua Tagovailoa was taken to a local hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries in the first half against the Bengals.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after sustaining injuries to his head and neck in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
An injury to Miami's quarterback overshadowed the Bengals' win.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation. The Dolphins said after their 27-15 loss to the Bengals that Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and fly home with the team.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after being thrown to the turf on a sack
