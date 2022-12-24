Every Travis Kelce catch vs. Seahawks Week 16
Watch every Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catch vs. Seahawks during Week 16.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Scoring updates and analysis for the Cleveland Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the NFL regular season.
Why this game was unlike most in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
The Bears had a 10-6 at halftime on a cold day at Soldier Field, but Bills running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook turned it on in the second half.
With their loss to Cincinnati, the Patriots now look as lost and adrift as they have this century.
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
Cousins is the QB everyone loves to dunk on, but he keeps winning.
Detroit Lions were destroyed by Carolina Panthers, allowing 320 yards rushing and suffering a blow to their playoff hopes in 37-23 loss
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
Without a roof over their heads, the Saints went outside and handled the frightful weather — and the Browns. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and New Orleans left its comfortable dome and withstood Cleveland's arctic-like conditions in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history.
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 in a freezing Christmas Eve showdown. Here’s highlights from the game.
Thursday night's loss to the Jaguars shows that the Jets have to figure out their quarterback situation because Zach Wilson is not the answer for this win-now team.
Justin Fields and the Bears' short-handed offense couldn't find the big plays needed to deliver an upset against the Bills in freezing conditions at Soldier Field.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
The season began with widespread rumors that a season of unfulfilled expectations would potentially result in the Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton. As the season pushes toward a conclusion, with the Cowboys looking sluggish in their last two outings, the rumors are making the rounds, again. Yes, the chatter is back. [more]
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, and he celebrated it with a penalty kick in the end zone.
Several observations from the Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Bill O'Brien is a "strong option" to return as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2023.