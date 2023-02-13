Every Travis Kelce catch in 81-yard game Super Bowl LVII

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP in Arizona on Sunday night, but things looked like they might be going a different direction before halftime. Mahomes limped to the sideline after a scramble shortly before halftime and appeared to aggravate the ankle injury he suffered in the divisional round win over the [more]
The Colts have apparently come to a decision on who they want to be their next head coach. ESPN reports that the Colts plan to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen after Super Bowl LVII. The Colts have informed other candidates that they are out of the running, but two sides still need to reach [more]
The ending of Super Bowl LVII was a dream come true for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Butker said after the game that a Super Bowl-winning kick is every kicker’s dream. “That’s what you dream of as a kicker, getting to the Super Bowl and having a game-winning kick,” Butker said. “It’s an amazing feeling and [more]
A borderline late penalty impacted the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl. Was it the right call?
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
Kadarius Toney set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter Sunday.
Here is what the NFL pundits are saying heading into Super Bowl LVII.
Perhaps it was the moment Nick Bosa saw 6’8” Jordan Mailata lining up against him when he realised he had made a mistake. Maybe it was when Mailata’s 26 stone frame made contact with Bosa’s. Surely it was when Mailata threw Bosa to the ground and pinned him there for a few seconds to stress his point. Days earlier, in the lead up to the NFC Championship game which pitted Mailata’s Philadelphia Eagles against Bosa’s San Francisco 49ers, Bosa had been asked about the unique challenges posed by Mai
The Eagles know a thing or two about field goal doinks in the NFL playoffs.
The Chiefs suddenly find themselves as the team everyone wants to knock off.
Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City Chiefs. Who will be crowned NFL champion? Find out live right here with Yahoo Sports.
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Scottie Scheffler earned $3.6 million for his WMPO repeat. But it was a huge payday for Nick Taylor as well.
This will likely be the most-bet Super Bowl ever.
Players were slipping and sliding all over the field at Super Bowl LVII, and they were talking about the field conditions during and after the game. Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said the field was “terrible.” “It was like playing on a water park,” Mailata said, via Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com. Mailata said it was [more]
For many years the Super Bowl had a reputation as a disappointment. Perhaps inevitably for one of the most hyped events in every sporting year, the tendency was for tight games or uncompetitive blowouts. That trend has been reversed delightfully in the past decade or so, explaining the apparent recency bias of this list. But we begin in the Eighties:
The message, of course, was sent with love.