Every Travis Kelce catch in 106-yard game Week 9
Watch all of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's catches from his 106-yard game on 'Sunday Night Football' against the Tennessee Titans during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch all of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's catches from his 106-yard game on 'Sunday Night Football' against the Tennessee Titans during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Patrick Mahomes was probably having flashbacks Sunday night to his days at Texas Tech, when he would scramble around like a kid playing sandlot football while routinely throwing the ball 60-plus times in a game. The Chiefs needed all of it — every run, every throw, every yard — to rally past the Tennessee Titans. Mahomes finished 43 of 68 for 446 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for the tying score and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, before Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by drilling the go-ahead field goal in overtime and lifting the Chiefs to the 20-17 victory.
Vintage Tom Brady was on display when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers engineered a comeback. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills fell short vs. Jets.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
The Bears gave the Dolphins a fight but were outgunned in a close loss at Soldier Field. But did it force them to slide down the weekly power rankings?
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
Quarterback Geno Smith has revitalized his career in Seattle, with no better example than after he threw a pick-six in a win against Arizona.
Five days after the 49ers traded Jeff Wilson Jr. to Miami, the 26-year-old made his Dolphins debut Sunday at Soldier Field.
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.
While the Bills might regret their conservative trade deadline approach, the Rams' and Packers' seasons might be over, Nate Davis writes.
The Green Bay Packers offered their second- and a late-round draft pick for Chase Claypool.
As if it weren't bad enough the Bills fell to 6-2 and 0-2 in the AFC East, QB Josh Allen's elbow could be a concern moving forward.