Every trade to know ahead of the NBA trade deadline

The lead-up to the trade deadline heated up last Thursday when the Knicks sent budding superstar Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 2018-19 NBA season has been full of trades from the start, going back to the blockbuster that sent Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers in November. However, things really kicked into high gear at the end of January when New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis requested a trade.

As of Wednesday, Davis’ wish had yet to be fulfilled, but another star big man has already been on the move ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline. Last Thursday, the New York Knicks sent Kristaps Porzingis packing to the Dallas Mavericks in order to clear space for two max contracts this summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the week leading up to the deadline, there have been several more key trades, and here is your running list of what has gone down. This list will be updated over time with links to each trade story and the most recent trades at the top:

2/7: Nik Stauskas moves again

Indiana Pacers receive:

Nik Stauskas

Wade Baldwin

Houston Rockets receive:

Cash

Second-round draft pick

Milwaukee Bucks receive:

Nikola Mirotic

New Orleans Pelicans receive

Stanley Johnson

Jason Smith

New Orleans Pelicans receive:

Markieff Morris

Second-round draft pick

Dallas Mavericks receive:

Sacramento Kings receive:

Harrison Barnes

Dallas Mavericks receive:

Justin Jackson

Zach Randolph

Cleveland Cavaliers receive:

Brandon Knight (from HOU)

Marquese Chriss (from HOU)

First-round draft pick (from HOU)

Sacramento Kings receive:

Alec Burks (from CLE)

Second-round draft pick (from CLE)

Houston Rockets receive:

Iman Shumpert (from SAC)

Wade Baldwin IV (from CLE)

Nik Stauskas (from CLE)

Chicago Bulls receive:

Otto Porter Jr.

Washington Wizards receive:

Story continues

Jabari Parker

Bobby Portis

Second-round draft pick

Phoenix Suns receive:

Tyler Johnson

Wayne Ellington

Miami Heat receive:

Ryan Anderson

Philadelphia 76ers receive:

Tobias Harris

Boban Marjanovic

Mike Scott

Los Angeles Clippers receive:

Landry Shamet

Wilson Chandler

Mike Muscala

Two first-round picks

Two second-round picks

Los Angeles Lakers receive:

Reggie Bullock

Detroit Pistons receive:

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

Second-round draft pick

Portland Trail Blazers receive:

Rodney Hood

Cleveland Cavaliers receive:

Wade Baldwin IV

Nik Stauksas

Two future second-round draft picks

Dallas Mavericks receive:

Kristaps Porzingis

Trey Burke

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Courtney Lee

New York Knicks receive:

Dennis Smith Jr.

Wesley Matthews

DeAndre Jordan

Two future first-round draft picks

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Brady had to convince Belichick to kick late FG

• Smith: 76ers’ trade for Harris has a lot of factors

• No shirts, plenty of bling on Patriots parade route

• Thamel: NBA scouts break down Duke phenom’s game

