Every Tottenham Hotspur player competing at Copa America 2024

Three Tottenham Hotspur players are competing at Copa America 2024, but one of Ange Postecoglou's men will have to watch the tournament from home.

Several Tottenham players are representing their countries this summer at Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024. After another lackluster Premier League campaign, the selected Spurs are surely ready to travel to Germany or the United States for international duty.

Brazil's Richarlison, though, is not one of them. The striker was not chosen by Dorival Junior; the manager opted for youth instead, calling up 17-year-old Endrick for his first major tournament for the Selecao.

As Richarlison manages his disappointment, his teammates are gearing up to make a statement on the global stage.

Check out the three Tottenham Hotspur players traveling to the United States for Copa America 2024 this summer.

Group A: Argentina

Defenders:

Midfielders:

Cristian Romero will start for Argentina at center-back at Copa America 2024. The defender helped keep seven clean sheets for Tottenham in their 2023/24 Premier League season, and scored five goals.

Romero was instrumental in Argentina's last successful Copa America campaign as he helped his side keep a clean sheet in the final against Brazil. The center-back also started all but one game for his country at the 2022 World Cup, which of course, ended with Argentina winning the biggest tournament in soccer.

Giovani Lo Celso's year for Spurs was forgettable at best. The midfielder struggled to break into Tottenham's starting XI and could not find consistent minutes off the bench. In fact, he only played more than 20 minutes one time from January to the end of the season.

Lo Celso's place in Argentina's midfield is a little more certain. Although he will likely not find himself starting above Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernandez, the 28-year-old still has a role to play off the bench for La Albiceleste.

Group C: Uruguay

Midfielders:

Rodrigo Bentancur will once again find himself commanding Uruguay's midfield alongside Real Madrid's Fede Valverde at Copa America 2024. The Tottenham man started every match for Uruguay in their short 2022 World Cup campaign, and is surely looking to help his country produce a better result in the United States this summer.