Every Tottenham Hotspur player competing at Euro 2024

Of all the biggest clubs in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur have the least amount of players competing at Euro 2024.

Tottenham's fifth place finish in the 2023/24 Premier League season might not seem like a great result, but Spurs bounced back from their disappointing 2022/23 campaign. Although most of their squad can relax this summer, four of their players will spend at least one month in Germany to participate at Euro 2024. The selected Spurs are all representing different nations, and none of them will meet in the Group Stage.

Here's a breakdown of every Tottenham player suiting up at Euro 2024.

Group B: Italy

Goalkeepers:

After recording seven clean sheets for Tottenham in the 2023/24 Premier League season, Guglielmo Vicario will serve as Donnarumma's backup at Euro 2024. Vicario was left out of Italy's Euro 2020 squad and will look to help his team in any way possible to secure a back-to-back title.

Group C: Denmark

Midfielders:

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg became a staple off the bench for Spurs this season. Despite only starting eight matches, he played in 36 of Tottenham's 38 fixtures. The 28-year-old will see much more playing time for Denmark in Germany this summer, where he will command the midfield for the Danes.

Group D: Netherlands

Defenders:

Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven missed over two months of action for Tottenham in the 2023/24 season due to injury, but he finished the season logging 90 minutes after 90 minutes for Spurs. As long as the defender stays healthy this summer, he will compete for a starting spot in the Netherlands' stacked defense.

Group E: Romania

Defenders:

Radu Dragusin is the only Premier League player on the Romanian national team. He will undoubtedly start at center back in Romania's first Euro tournament since 2016. The defender will have to be at his best if Romania want to advance to the Round 16.