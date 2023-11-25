Every time Ohio State found something, Michigan found more. It own this rivalry now

They were playing for something more today, which is saying something in this most contested of rivalries.

Bragging rights?

That goes without saying. The right to the Big Ten title game? Of course. A likely spot in the College Football Playoff?

Sorry, Iowa, but no. This is Michigan’s conference and has been for a while.

The Wolverines were playing for their reputation, and they knew it. Everyone knew it, fair or not. That’s what Connor Stalions did to the last six weeks of Michigan football.

Well, put that on hold for another week, for longer than that, really, because these Wolverines showed they didn’t need signs, their head coach, heck, even their best defensive player for most of the second half.

Michigan receiver Roman Wilson and acting head coach/offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore celebrate Wilson's touchdown catch against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

That would be Will Johnson, who left with an injury early in the third quarter after whiffing on a tackle against Marvin Harrison Jr.

All they needed was what they’ve shown for almost three years now and have certainly shown all season: belief and fortitude, and just enough plays from just enough playmakers. This is who the Wolverines are. There can be no doubt

Now, stepping out into the broader world of college football is another matter, and a question for a later day. For now, U-M is headed to the Big Ten championship game next Saturday in Indianapolis, thanks to a 30-24 win over Ohio State.

That’s three straight if you're counting. And of course, you’re counting, that’s the essence of a rivalry, especially this one, with all the talk and the ill-will between head men – thanks, Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day, never has The Game been juicier – with all the accusations about sign stealing and colluding, with all that was at stake on this cool but gloriously sunny afternoon in Ann Arbor.

Speaking of Harbaugh, he deserves credit for prepping his team, for getting them ready to play without him, for recruiting and developing and infusing this program with an identity. It’s formidable and recognizable and starting to look familiar.

As for Day?

One can only imagine how hot it’s getting in Columbus. He can’t beat the Wolverines. Suddenly, Harbaugh can’t lose to the Buckeyes, even when he’s not on the sideline.

He had his team so focused and so hyped that by the time The Game rolled around, they were used to playing without him. He makes a difference, no doubt, though it’s hard to precisely quantify.

Michigan fans cheer for the Wolverines against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

But for one game?

A single afternoon?

He surely helped prepare his team all week to forge on without him. Besides, he oversaw the game plan, practice, film sessions, and the psychological ramp-up.

That’s how a team shakes off a wobbly first half and starts to figure out how to be who it’s always been. Struggling to move the ball?

No problem. Lean back into your strengths.

U-M did this to begin the second half. J.J. McCarthy handed the ball to Blake Corum for five yards. That was a start.

Then McCarthy hit Colston Loveland. He broke a tackle and picked up 21 yards. A keeper from Alex Orji, who picked up 20 more. The drive stalled, but with the wind at the Wolverines’ backs, James Turner split the uprights from 50 yards out.

That pushed the lead to seven and bought U-M more time.

Just not much. On the next drive, on second and long, Marvin Harrison Jr. slipped a shoddy tackle attempt by Will Johnson and raced toward the boundary for 14 yards. The first down catapulted the drive.

The Buckeyes scored 10 plays later. Nine of them were runs.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

No team had bulldozed the Wolverines up front like that. OSU’s backs were getting several yards beyond the line of scrimmage before getting touched.

How’d they respond?

On the ground, first. Then With tight ends. Of course, right? This is still Harbaugh’s team. And outside of McCarthy, Loveland is U-M's biggest offensive mismatch.

Moore called a skinny post to Loveland. It went for 10 yards. Donovan Edwards ran for four. McCarthy scrambled for 15. Then he found a tight end again. This time AJ Barner caught one. He broke a tackle and ripped up the middle for 18 yards.

On the play, Zinter hurt his leg. The game stopped for ten minutes. The team surrounded him on the field as the medical crew stabilized his leg and lifted him onto a stretcher. He was driven off on a cart from there.

Zinter waved before he left. The crowd erupted. And on the next play, Blake Corum spotted a hole to the left, rammed through it, and scooted 22 yards for the score.

Were they playing for Zinter? How could they not? It galvanized them for a moment. And while the Buckeyes scored two series later to make it a three-point game, U-M never let go of the game. In fact, they never trailed.

No matter how many times Ohio State found something, Michigan found just a little more. That’s how it is in the rivalry these days. The Wolverines officially own it.

And no number of whispers of impropriety are going to change it.

