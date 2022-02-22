Every tight end that Texas has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Texas lost two of their top tight ends this offseason with Cade Brewer entering the NFL draft and Jared Wiley transferring to TCU.

Tight ends coach Jeff Banks was able to bring in Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley to help fill the void, but Texas did not take in a tight end in the 2022 recruiting class.

As of Feb. 21, Texas has extended an offer to seven tight end prospects for the 2023 cycle and are in good position with Lafayette Kaiuway and Will Randle. Several others who have received an offer from the Longhorns have already committed elsewhere.

Longhorns Wire has started a new series where we’ll look at each player that Texas has offered in the 2023 recruiting class by position group. We’ve covered the running backs already, now we’ll take a look at the tight ends that have received an offer from the Longhorns up to this point.

Editor’s note: All rankings reflect 247Sports composite

Luke Hasz (Bixby, OK)

THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE🐗‼️Home away from home.WOO PIG SOOIE🐗‼️ pic.twitter.com/L3lVn8uWTr — Luke Hasz (@LukeHasz5) January 22, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 2 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

Was once committed to Oklahoma, but flipped his commitment to Arkansas

Walker Lyons (Folsom, CA)

Texas unofficial visit was everything and more! Huge thanks to the whole coaching staff!! @CoachJeffBanks @CoachSark pic.twitter.com/eBuqnVAFEC — Walker Lyons (@walkerly0ns) June 22, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 4 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

Top 11 schools of Texas, UCLA, Ole Miss, Ohio State, USC, Stanford, Washington, Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and BYU

Story continues

Mac Markway (Saint Louis, MO)

VIP: Top247 TE Mac Markway locked in four spring visits. One is to Miami. @SWiltfong247 https://t.co/d3lotVSJI9 pic.twitter.com/zVI5NgizWi — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) February 11, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 5 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

Was once committed to Florida, but opened up his recruitment and now has visits scheduled with Miami, Iowa, LSU and Ohio State

Ethan Davis (Suwanee, GA)

BREAKING: 2023 Four-star TE Ethan Davis has COMMITTED to Tennessee! The 6’4 215 TE from Suwannee, Georgia chooses Tennessee over Georgia, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, and others! The top 150 player joins Jack Luttrell as the 2nd commitment in the class that’s starting off hot 😳 pic.twitter.com/UKPhmzfV5n — Rockytopology (@rockytopology) December 12, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 8 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

Remains committed to Tennessee at this point

Jaden Platt (Haslet, TX)

Texas TE coach Jeff Banks and Stanford TE coach Morgan Tanner were in attendance tonight to watch 2023 Haslet Eaton TE Jaden Platt. Platt is the No. 240 player in the 2023 On300 and plans to visit Notre Dame this weekend in addition to Texas later in the season #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/fnkHm91TxP — Hudson Standish (@HudsonOn3) October 22, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 14 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

Currently committed to Stanford

Lafayette Kaiuway (Arlington, TX)

Another good visit to Texas for Lafayette Kaiuway, who also visited UT in December. pic.twitter.com/iI6Rg0xNks — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) January 23, 2022

Three-star prospect

No. 23 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

Texas 8-6A first-team all-district selection at tight end as a junior

Will Randle (New Orleans, LA)

“It's hard to find kids that can do what he can do at the tight end position.” New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman HC Nelson Stewart spoke to Orangebloods about what makes 2023 Texas target Will Randle so good: For @OBWire members ➡️ https://t.co/9rAFbQljuD pic.twitter.com/blXPO2v3zK — Cole Patterson (@ColeLPatterson) October 5, 2021

Unranked prospect

Teammate of five-star quarterback Arch Manning

Has received numerous Power Five offers including LSU, Texas, Alabama, Florida State and Miami

1

1