Every tight end that Texas has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Cami Griffin
·3 min read

Texas lost two of their top tight ends this offseason with Cade Brewer entering the NFL draft and Jared Wiley transferring to TCU.

Tight ends coach Jeff Banks was able to bring in Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley to help fill the void, but Texas did not take in a tight end in the 2022 recruiting class.

As of Feb. 21, Texas has extended an offer to seven tight end prospects for the 2023 cycle and are in good position with Lafayette Kaiuway and Will Randle. Several others who have received an offer from the Longhorns have already committed elsewhere.

Longhorns Wire has started a new series where we’ll look at each player that Texas has offered in the 2023 recruiting class by position group. We’ve covered the running backs already, now we’ll take a look at the tight ends that have received an offer from the Longhorns up to this point.

Editor’s note: All rankings reflect 247Sports composite

Luke Hasz (Bixby, OK)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 2 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Was once committed to Oklahoma, but flipped his commitment to Arkansas

Walker Lyons (Folsom, CA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 4 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Top 11 schools of Texas, UCLA, Ole Miss, Ohio State, USC, Stanford, Washington, Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and BYU

Mac Markway (Saint Louis, MO)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 5 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Was once committed to Florida, but opened up his recruitment and now has visits scheduled with Miami, Iowa, LSU and Ohio State

Ethan Davis (Suwanee, GA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 8 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Remains committed to Tennessee at this point

Jaden Platt (Haslet, TX)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 14 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Currently committed to Stanford

Lafayette Kaiuway (Arlington, TX)

  • Three-star prospect

  • No. 23 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Texas 8-6A first-team all-district selection at tight end as a junior

Will Randle (New Orleans, LA)

  • Unranked prospect

  • Teammate of five-star quarterback Arch Manning

  • Has received numerous Power Five offers including LSU, Texas, Alabama, Florida State and Miami

