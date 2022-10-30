Every Terry McLaurin catch from 113-yard game Week 8
Watch every catch from Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin's 113-yard game against the Indianapolis Colts from Week 8 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch every catch from Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin's 113-yard game against the Indianapolis Colts from Week 8 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Just one man stands betweenBillBelichickand the record for the most head coaching wins in NFL history.
Necessary first step.
The Panthers tied the game, but couldn't secure the win because of Moore's penalty.
An inexcusable act of alleged assault overshadowed Michigan football's first win over Michigan State since 2019.
The top eight in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll stayed this same, but that will change next week when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 Tennessee.
Christian McCaffrey displayed exactly why San Francisco sent four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for him during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels. Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. About the only thing terrible in Philly was, well, the Steelers.
Several observations from the Eagles' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a ''violent'' skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. ''I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,'' Stanley said in a statement. ''On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.
The Raiders were shut out for the first time since 2014 in New Orleans on Sunday and the mood around the team after the game was as glum as you’d imagine. Head coach Josh McDaniels apologized to Raiders fans for the team’s performance in the 24-0 loss and quarterback Derek Carr said the team has [more]
USC coach Lincoln Riley weighs in on an officiating controversy, new receivers thriving and more takeaways from the Trojans' win at Arizona.
Lockett's mistakes accounted for an 11-point swing in New York's favor. Then he scored the go-ahead touchdown to help Seattle maintain its first-place grip on the NFC West.
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle all shined again: Here are Joe Schad's Instant Takeways from the Miami Dolphins' win vs. Detroit Lions.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Multiple Michigan State players punched and kicked a Michigan player as the two teams headed to their locker rooms following Saturday's game.
The Bears lost to the Cowboys 49-29 so it's easy to find the bad. But there was some good, too.
Zach Wilson and the Jets seemed to disagree with a roughing-the-passer penalty that wiped out New York's huge pick-six against Mac Jones and the Patriots.