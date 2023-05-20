Every Tennessee Lady Vols basketball alum who made a WNBA roster — and who got waived

The 2023 WNBA Draft marked the first time in two decades Lady Vols basketball players were selected in the first round three years in a row.

But the WNBA is the hardest professional league to make a roster with only 12 teams and 12 roster spots per team. Final cuts were completed Thursday and the league began play Friday. Five former Tennessee stars made rosters this season, including 2023 first-round draft pick Jordan Horston.

Players who were waived can be picked up throughout the season on different contracts, which happened to Rennia Davis last season.

Here are the former Tennessee players to watch in the WNBA this season — along with players waived before the final cut:

Who made a roster

Jordan Horston, Seattle Storm

Horston was one of four rookies to make the Storm's roster. A 6-foot-2 guard, Horston brings versatility and athleticism Seattle needs as it rebuilds from losing the majority of its roster from last season.

Horston was selected with No. 9 overall pick after being a First Team All-SEC selection and All-America Honorable Mention her junior and senior seasons. She averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals during the 2022-23 season, while shooting career-highs of 43.8% from the field and 73.9% from the free-throw line.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 08: Jordan Horston #23 of the Seattle Storm reacts after a three point basket against the Phoenix Mercury in a WNBA preseason game at Climate Pledge Arena on May 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

DeShields has been moved around the league since beginning her career with the Chicago Sky, where she won a WNBA title in 2021. The 6-1 guard was the No. 3 pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft. She averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Phoenix Mercury last season and was traded to the Dallas Wings during free agency. However, the former WNBA All-Star will miss significant time this season due to a knee injury, and it is unclear when she will return.

FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields shoots next to Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. DeShields will be chronicling her journey with USA Basketball as they prep for and play in the FIBA World Cup in Australia. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Isabelle Harrison, Chicago Sky

Harrison, who spent the last four seasons with the Wings, signed with the Sky during free agency. The 6-3 forward averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks last season with the Wings. But the Sky announced recently that Harrison would miss “extended time this season” with a knee injury. It's unclear if she will return this season or not.

Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison shoots as Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Mercedes Russell, Seattle Storm

Russell, a 6-6 center, returns to play this year after sitting out the majority of last season due to a non-basketball injury. Russell is a former second-round draft pick who signed with Seattle in 2018 after she was waived by the New York Liberty, who drafted her that year.

Russell is a two-time WNBA champion with the Storm and has become an integral part of the franchise. In 2022, Russell signed a three-year contract. She averaged 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 2021, the last full season she played.

Parker, a 6-5 forward, signed with the Las Vegas Aces after two seasons with her hometown Chicago Sky. After winning the 2021 WNBA title, Parker and the Sky made it to the semifinals last season in the playoffs. Parker averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, one steal and one block last season.

Parker joins the reigning WNBA champions this season, playing alongside reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson. She was a two-time national champion at Tennessee, winning the NCAA Tournament MOP both years. Parker was the 2007 Wade Trophy winner, a two-time Wooden Award winner (2007-08), the 2008 Naismith Player of the Year and two-time USBWA Player of the Year (2007-08).

Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky celebrates a basket against the Connecticut Sun during the second half in Game Five of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Wintrust Arena on September 08, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Who was waived

Rae Burrell, Los Angeles Sparks

Burrell, a 6-2 wing, was waived by the Sparks after being selected No. 9 overall in 2022. She played just three games her rookie season before needing a knee surgery that ended her season. Burrell was drafted by the previous Sparks coach and general manager Derek Fisher, who was fired halfway through her rookie year. Burrell averaged 12.3 points and 3.9 rebounds during her senior season at Tennessee.

Former Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller was hired as the new Spark coach in the offseason. Miller went with a wing-less roster, opting for all guards under 6-foot and seven front court players.

Tennessee's Rae Burrell, left, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the Los Angeles Sparks as the ninth overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Rennia Davis, Indiana Fever

Davis struggled to make a roster last season after getting waived in training camp by the Lynx, who signed her to a temporary hardship contract after that. Davis, a 6-1 guard, was eventually picked up by the Indiana Fever halfway through the season. But the Fever had another big draft, and three rookies made the final roster, along with five players from last year's draft class.

Davis was drafted No. 9 overall in 2021, but was sidelined during the 2021 season with a stress fracture in her foot. Davis played in the offseason with the Sydney Uni Flames in Australia and Elitzur Holon in Israel, where she averaged 22.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 10 games.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Which Tennessee Lady Vols basketball alumni made 2023 WNBA rosters?