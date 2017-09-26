Every Teams' Best Run from Week 3

Story P: Our foreign policies have been disasters for decades. We've invaded nations on ignorance and arrogance, made war with those who disagree, overthrown democratically elected leaders, supported dictators of the worst stripe, created worse enemies (ISIS) and more. And most of this is decided upon behind closed doors by men who will never feel a bullet or hunger and do not know and have no compassion for those who gave them their power. They believe they got everything handed to them because they are superior to you and me which gives their warped minds the right to make policy as they see fit without your knowledge, much less your consent. For all his faults, President Obama got Iran to the negotiating table when Iran elected a moderate. The treaty took quite some doing. Israel's Netenyahu did his best to sabotage it even by talking directly to the Republicans and disrespecting the President of the United States. That treaty stands. Iran has lived up to its half of the bargain but now Trump threatens to reneg on our part. But you can ask any Native American: We have a history of renegging on promises. But this time, if Trump pulls out to please his supporters, he will have given up our leadership in foreign relations and lose more respect and trust from our closest allies. We are a great nation, but even the greatest nations in history need allies. China and Russia are already gaining traction due to our blunders from Vietnam to the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. Trump better think things deeper than he has been before he isolates us. If that should ever happen, 2008 will look like a picnic. This is no time for swaggering around careless, heavy footed, foul mouthed. This is a time for wisdom, foresight, unity, knowledge and respect given as received. I hope General Kelly can knock some "President" into Trump.