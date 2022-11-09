Every team's best play Week 9
Watch every team's best play from Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
The Raiders are moving on from one of their former first-round picks. Las Vegas is releasing safety Johnathan Abram, according to multiple reports. Abram was the third of the three first-round picks the Raiders made in 2019, their last season in Oakland. Selected at 27th overall, Abram missed nearly all of his rookie year after [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
Did Shaquille Leonard and the Colts defense really know what plays the Patriots were running Sunday? Head coach Bill Belichick gave a surprisingly direct answer.
Irsay is bringing Saturday in with the goal of eventually installing him as the permanent head coach. Given how this went down, this could be a significant Rooney Rule loophole/headache for the league.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
Abram is on the final year of his rookie contract.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on the subject, it became clear that Monday’s horseshoe surprise [more]
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.
If the Colts decide to tear down their roster, the Bears could take advantage in the second phase of their rebuild, by taking on players who have already played under head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich nine games into the 2022 NFL season. See how NFL fans are reacting on social media.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
The top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings release look simple. Georgia will lead Ohio State and Michigan. The No. 4 spot is up for grabs.
The Bengals got knocked out of primetime and it has interesting season-long implications.