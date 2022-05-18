Every team’s biggest steal in the 2022 NFL draft
Every year, winning the NFL draft is about balancing need with value, filling the biggest holes on your roster without reaching for lesser prospects, and taking advantage when you have the chance to grab talented players later than expected.
Each of the league’s 32 teams landed at least one potential bargain in the 2022 NFL draft, and some of them even came at the game’s most important position, a rarity in today’s landscape.
While they still have their entire NFL careers ahead of them, based on how we valued the 2022 class, here are our picks for the biggest steal for every team in this year’s draft:
EDGE Cameron Thomas
3rd Round, No. 87 overall
QB Desmond Ridder
3rd Round, No. 74 overall
S Kyle Hamilton
1st Round, No. 14 overall
WR Khalil Shakir
5th Round, No. 148 overall
QB Matt Corral
3rd Round, No. 94 overall
EDGE Dominique Robinson
5th Round, No. 174 overall
EDGE Jeffrey Gunter
7th Round, No. 252 overall
DL Perrion Winfrey
4th Round, No. 108 overall
DL John Ridgeway
5th Round, No. 178 overall
EDGE Nik Bonitto
2nd Round, No. 64 overall
S Kerby Joseph
3rd Round, No. 97 overall
EDGE Kingsley Enagbare
5th Round, No. 179 overall
LB Christian Harris
3rd Round, No. 75 overall
TE Jelani Woods
3rd Round, No. 73 overall
LB Devin Lloyd
1st Round, No. 27 overall
OL Darian Kinnard
5th Round, No. 145 overall
DL Matthew Butler
5th Round, No. 175 overall
OL Jamaree Salyer
6th Round, No. 195 overall
CB Derion Kendrick
6th Round, No. 212 overall
LB Channing Tindall
3rd Round, No. 102 overall
CB Andrew Booth Jr.
2nd Round, No. 42 overall
CB Marcus Jones
3rd Round, No. 85 overall
LB D’Marco Jackson
5th Round, No. 161 overall
LB Darrian Beavers
6th Round, No. 182 overall
New York Jets
EDGE Jermaine Johnson II
1st Round, No. 26 overall
Philadelphia Eagles
LB Nakobe Dean
3rd Round, No. 83 overall
Pittsburgh Steelers
WR George Pickens
2nd Round, No. 52 overall
San Francisco 49ers
EDGE Drake Jackson
2nd Round, No. 61 overall
Seattle Seahawks
CB Tariq Woolen
5th Round, No. 153 overall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Zyon McCollum
5th Round, No. 157 overall
Tennessee Titans
QB Malik Willis
3rd Round, No. 86 overall
Washington Commanders
QB Sam Howell
5th Round, No. 144 overall
