Every team’s biggest steal in the 2022 NFL draft

Every year, winning the NFL draft is about balancing need with value, filling the biggest holes on your roster without reaching for lesser prospects, and taking advantage when you have the chance to grab talented players later than expected.

Each of the league’s 32 teams landed at least one potential bargain in the 2022 NFL draft, and some of them even came at the game’s most important position, a rarity in today’s landscape.

While they still have their entire NFL careers ahead of them, based on how we valued the 2022 class, here are our picks for the biggest steal for every team in this year’s draft:

Arizona Cardinals

EDGE Cameron Thomas

3rd Round, No. 87 overall

Atlanta Falcons

QB Desmond Ridder

3rd Round, No. 74 overall

Baltimore Ravens

S Kyle Hamilton

1st Round, No. 14 overall

Buffalo Bills

WR Khalil Shakir

5th Round, No. 148 overall

Carolina Panthers

QB Matt Corral

3rd Round, No. 94 overall

Chicago Bears

EDGE Dominique Robinson

5th Round, No. 174 overall

Cincinnati Bengals

EDGE Jeffrey Gunter

7th Round, No. 252 overall

Cleveland Browns

DL Perrion Winfrey

4th Round, No. 108 overall

Dallas Cowboys

DL John Ridgeway

5th Round, No. 178 overall

Denver Broncos

EDGE Nik Bonitto

2nd Round, No. 64 overall

Detroit Lions

S Kerby Joseph

3rd Round, No. 97 overall

Green Bay Packers

EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

5th Round, No. 179 overall

Houston Texans

LB Christian Harris

3rd Round, No. 75 overall

Indianapolis Colts

TE Jelani Woods

3rd Round, No. 73 overall

Jacksonville Jaguars

LB Devin Lloyd

1st Round, No. 27 overall

Kansas City Chiefs

OL Darian Kinnard

5th Round, No. 145 overall

Las Vegas Raiders

DL Matthew Butler

5th Round, No. 175 overall

Los Angeles Chargers

OL Jamaree Salyer

6th Round, No. 195 overall

Los Angeles Rams

CB Derion Kendrick

6th Round, No. 212 overall

Miami Dolphins

LB Channing Tindall

3rd Round, No. 102 overall

Minnesota Vikings

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

2nd Round, No. 42 overall

New England Patriots

CB Marcus Jones

3rd Round, No. 85 overall

New Orleans Saints

LB D’Marco Jackson

5th Round, No. 161 overall

New York Giants

LB Darrian Beavers

6th Round, No. 182 overall

New York Jets

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

1st Round, No. 26 overall

Philadelphia Eagles

LB Nakobe Dean

3rd Round, No. 83 overall

Pittsburgh Steelers

WR George Pickens

2nd Round, No. 52 overall

San Francisco 49ers

EDGE Drake Jackson

2nd Round, No. 61 overall

Seattle Seahawks

CB Tariq Woolen

5th Round, No. 153 overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB Zyon McCollum

5th Round, No. 157 overall

Tennessee Titans

QB Malik Willis

3rd Round, No. 86 overall

Washington Commanders

QB Sam Howell

5th Round, No. 144 overall

