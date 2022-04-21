Every team’s 3 biggest roster needs heading into the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is right around the corner as each team puts the finishing touches on its draft board before the picks are made next week in Las Vegas. The good teams have already filled most of their roster holes and can go into the draft without feeling forced to select a specific position early.

Other teams, however, aren’t so fortunate. For the Jets, Giants and Jaguars, there are a bunch of spots that need to be filled before the 2022 season, and the draft is a great opportunity to accomplish that.

As far as the Buffalo Bills are concerned, they’re closer to having things all filled up–however, it’s not all done and dusted. Things need to be addressed.

The NFL Wire network has put together a list of every team’s three biggest roster needs heading into the draft, preparing you for what positions could be addressed next weekend:

Arizona Cardinals

Need 1: Wide receiver – The Cardinals saw Christian Kirk get paid in free agency by the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have not brought back A.J. Green. They have DeAndre Hopkins and second-year pro Rondale Moore they expect to be a starter and then a bunch of unknowns.

Need 2: EDGE – The Cardinals have done nothing to address the loss of the franchise’s all-time sack leader in Chandler Jones. That won’t do in a defense that requires pressure.

Need 3: Offensive line – The starting lineup looks like they are set in 2022, but four of the Cardinals’ five starters are not under contract in 2023 and their current backup center is 284-pound Sean Harlow. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

Atlanta Falcons

Need 1: Wide receiver – After losing Russell Gage in free agency and Calvin Ridley to a year-long gambling suspension, the Falcons are in need of top-end wide receiver talent. The team added Damiere Byrd, Auden Tate and KhaDarel Hodge, but Atlanta still needs to find a true No. 1 wideout for Marcus Mariota. Garrett Wilson, Drake London and Treylon Burks are all potential options in the draft.

Need 2: EDGE – Atlanta has whiffed time and time again when it comes to finding a productive edge rusher. Dante Fowler Jr. is in Dallas, and despite the Falcons signing former first-round pick Lorenzo Carter, the draft has more than a handful of potential game-changing edge rushers. Whether it’s in the first or second round, Atlanta should be looking to add someone capable of rushing the passer.

Need 3: IOL – The Falcons have a quality left tackle in Jake Matthews and an ascending star in right guard Chris Linstrom. However, the other three offensive line spots are far from solidified. Atlanta could use an upgrade at left guard, center and right tackle. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Baltimore Ravens

Need 1: EDGE – After seeing Tyus Bowser suffer a torn Achilles in Week 18 of 2021, edge rusher became a big priority for the Ravens. They tried to address it with Za’Darius Smith, but he spurned Baltimore after initially agreeing to terms with the team. Veterans Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee are still free agents, meaning that only Odafe Oweh, Jaylon Ferguson and Daelin Hayes remain at the position along with Bowser.

Need 2: Cornerback – Baltimore has seen a lot of their cornerback depth leave during 2022 free agency including Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, and Chris Westry. While the Ravens still have Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters at the position, the team needs to add talent around them.

Need 3: Offensive line – Even after signing Morgan Moses, the Ravens still need to round out a few positions on their offensive line. With the uncertainty surrounding Ronnie Stanley’s health the team should look to add another tackle in the draft, and after seeing Bradley Bozeman depart the Ravens could invest in another center as well. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Buffalo Bills

Need 1: Cornerback – The Bills lost their starter across from Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, during free agency. Not to mention, White himself is dealing with a knee injury and his early 2022 status is very much in the air. Essentially, Buffalo is down their two top players at cornerback and something has to be done.



Need 2: Running back – Devin Singletary turned things on late in 2021. The plan was for him to split duties with Zack Moss, but Moss found himself so disappointing that he was often a healthy scratch. Duke Johnson was signed during free agency, but one thing the Bills have sorely lacked with Josh Allen under center is a consistent, capable, top running back.



Need 3: Wide receiver – The Bills have just extended Stefon Diggs and have a young stud across from him in Gabriel Davis. Jamison Crowder signed to fill in Cole Beasley’s slot position. But when you have a QB like Allen, there’s no reason to just sit on your hands with the playmakers around him. Buffalo might not use their first-rounder on a receiver, but it wouldn’t be shocking if it happened. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Carolina Panthers

Need 1: Quarterback – We’re a month into the new league year and the Panthers (besides re-signing P.J. Walker), have done absolutely nothing at the most important position in North American sports. So that, of course, still leaves them with Sam Darnold atop the depth chart in what may be some sick joke head coach Matt Rhule is playing on us all.

Need 2: Left tackle – Carolina has, however, done a fine job overhauling its once feeble offensive line. The signings of guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman will help fortify a particularly weak interior. And although they would likely be fine entering the season with Brady Christensen as their starting left tackle, nabbing a top-tier prospect on the blindside would allow them to kick him inside for a more well-rounded unit.

Need 3: EDGE – Freshly re-signed linebacker Frankie Luvu and third-year defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos will be expected to take a substantial step forward, especially with the departure of Haason Reddick. But outside of those two, Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes Sr., the defense lacks any notable depth off the edge. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Chicago Bears

Need 1: Wide receiver – Following the departure of Allen Robinson, the Bears are left with Darnell Mooney and newcomers Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown at receiver. They need to add more weapons for Justin Fields, and there should be some intriuging options available come Day 2.

Need 2: Offensive line – Protecting Fields should be a top priority for Chicago, where there are concerns at both tackle and guard. If the Bears don’t see Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom as their left tackle of the future, look for them to use one of their second-round picks to address the need.

Need 3: Cornerback – Cornerback was Chicago’s biggest weakness last season, and the Bears haven’t done much to address the position in free agency. While Jaylon Johnson’s future is bright and newcomer Tavon Young appears to have the nickelback job locked down, they need to find a starter opposite Johnson on the outside. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Cincinnati Bengals

Need 1: Cornerback – Eli Apple outperformed expectations on the boundary last year with Trae Waynes injured and is back again. But the Bengals need someone who can rotate in that spot opposite Chidobe Awuzie, with Mike Hilton still holding down the slot. A Round 1 corner is a very good possibility.

Need 2: Pass rusher – The loss of Larry Ogunjobi has left a big gap at the 3-tech. They need someone who can rotate there with B.J. Hill. That, and/or an edge rusher who can kick inside in certain packages or frees up someone like Sam Hubbard or Joseph Ossai to do so. Despite the performance by the unit last year, it was Trey Hendrickson-or-bust for most of the season.

Need 3: Interior OL – Free agency upgraded three of the four spots in front of Joe Burrow that needed help. The last is an interior spot. If the Bengals draft a center, Ted Karras could kick to left guard, where he’s graded well in recent years. They could also just draft a guard who can compete with 2021 second-rounder Jackson Carman after his rough rookie season. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Cleveland Browns

Need 1: Defensive end – The Browns currently have one starting-level defensive lineman on a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. While Myles Garrett is great and Chase Winovich, acquired in a trade, can help, a player on the edge is the team’s top need.

Need 2: Defensive tackle – The previous statement alludes to the second need, the interior of the defensive line. The Browns have some serviceable guys, including free-agent signee Taven Bryan, but lack a true disruptor on the interior as a 3-technique.

Need 3: Wide receiver – This may seem like a bigger need on the outside than inside the team but adding Amari Cooper but subtracting Jarvis Landry still leaves the room thin. Cooper is an upgrade but relying on Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and running back Demetric Felton behind him doesn’t lead to a lot of hope. – Jared Mueller, Browns Wire

Dallas Cowboys

Need 1: Interior OL – The Cowboys normally fill every hole with at least a serviceable veteran, but seem to not have done that this offseason. In the few games Connor Williams (Dolphins) was benched, Connor McGovern didn’t impress. Besides, guard is one of the only positions were the Cowboys can grab “the best one in the entire draft” at No. 24. If you follow the 10 Draft Commandments, you know how vital this is to their strategy.

Need 2: Wide receiver – CeeDee Lamb will be thrust into WR1 and Michael Gallup is more than capable at WR2, but there’s a bunch of hope sitting behind them. James Washington was the only free-agency signing at the position and Simi Fehoko got no run in 2021. Adding the pseudo-starting WR3 is imperative.

Need 3: Tight end – Follow the money, another integral commandment. Dalton Schultz is on the franchise tag and the club would probably love to find a future starter out of the group of 30 visitors they brought in at the position. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Denver Broncos

Need 1: Defensive line – The Broncos signed DJ Jones after trading away Shelby Harris, but Jones seems more likely to play as a nose tackle than as a defensive end. Denver needs another 3-4 DE to help replace Harris going forward.



Need 2: Right tackle – Billy Turner is a capable short-term fix at right tackle, but the Broncos should draft a long-term replacement for 2023 and beyond.



Need 3: Inside linebacker – With Baron Browning expected to spend time at OLB this spring and Alex Singleton and Jonas Griffith both on one-year contracts, Denver needs to start planning for the future at linebacker. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Detroit Lions

Need 1: Safety – Tracy Walker is the only NFL-caliber safety currently on the roster for a defense that plans on deploying three of them often as a base scheme. Oft-injured DeShon Elliott is nice as a potential one-year bandage but the Lions sorely need a long-term solution.

Need 2: EDGE – The Lions have some decent holdover options (Charles Harris, Romeo and Julian Okwara) but need a true impact pass rush threat.

Need 3: Wide receiver – Adding DJ Chark and bringing back Josh Reynolds helps build around rookie phenom Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions can still use a long-term, field-stretching weapon on the outside who can also make plays in the red zone. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Green Bay Packers

Need 1: Wide receiver – The Packers lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, leaving Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the top two receivers left on the roster. Only Amari Rodgers is signed past 2022. The draft probably needs to bring at least two new receivers to Green Bay.

Need 2: Offensive line – Gone are Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick, two of the offensive line’s most versatile and experienced players. Elgton Jenkins will miss a big chunk of the 2022 season while recovering from knee surgery. Who starts at right tackle? Reinforcements are required.

Need 3: Edge rusher – Rashan Gary and Preston Smith form a nice combo, but the Packers lost Za’Darius Smith and now need better depth behind them. Finding the next developmental rusher might be a high priority. All teams want a full pass-rushing cupboard. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Houston Texans

Need 1: Defensive back — Lovie Smith needs someone to play his Tampa 2 scheme that can help the Texans not give up big plays deep but is also a great tackler. If Houston thinks it is a safety, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton has to be a consideration due to his ability to play in the slot, enforce the run, and play conventionally in centerfield. If the Texans believe a cornerback is what they need, Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner has to be part of the conversation due to his exemplary coverage skills and willingness to tackle.

Need 2: Defensive end — Jonathan Greenard is slowly developing as Houston’s war daddy, but they need someone who can provide 5.0 sacks right out of the box and quickly develop into a pass-rushing threat. With Houston having twin first-round picks, they can easily meet their top two needs without having to wade into the middle or back portions of the top-100 talent-wise. If Houston uses their No. 3 pick to do so, look for Georgia’s Travon Walker. Look for Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson to go No. 13 overall if Houston waits until the second pick to address the need.

Need 3: Running back — Houston has neglected taking a young, quality runner day two or earlier since Texas’ D’Onta Foreman in Round 3 of 2017. The Texans need to invest in youth at the position and grab a back who can develop into a feature role throughout the duration of his rookie contract. Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Florida’s Dameon Pierce would be just what the run game needs. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Indianapolis Colts

Need 1: Wide receiver — Quarterback deserves a spot on this list but if we’re talking pure needs, the Colts have Michael Pittman Jr. leading the wide receivers. That’s it. End of list. The Colts haven’t been able to rely on Parris Campbell while the rest of the room is severely under-experienced.



Need 2: Left tackle — Giving Matt Pryor the first shot at the starting role is fine and well as long as there is a contingency plan. In a draft that has plenty of upside options, the blindside is still one of the biggest question marks for Indy since Anthony Castonzo’s retirement.



Need 3: Cornerback — Trading for Yannick Ngakoue was a positive move overall, but it left the Colts with a massive hole at boundary cornerback due to the departure of Rock Ya-Sin. Though Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson make a fine trio, some competitive depth must be added. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jacksonville Jaguars

Need 1: Wide receiver – The gap between the needs at receiver and EDGE isn’t that drastic for the Jags, but receiver gets the slight edge because it’s a need that directly helps quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Every quarterback needs “that guy” on the outside, and despite adding Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in free agency, they need an X-receiver to go alongside the pair.

Need 2: EDGE – The Jags are in great position to not only land a great player to help them on the edge but probably acquire one of the draft’s best players while doing so. Whether that’s Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or Travon Walker is a topic to debate later. The bottom line is that having pick No. 1 gives them a shot at one of the three.

Need 3: Interior OL – The Jags came into this offseason with a question mark at right and left tackle. However, after franchise tagging Cam Robinson, they kind of killed two birds with one stone because they can now put their 45th pick from last year, Walker Little, at right tackle. And while they added guard Brandon Scherff, the interior offensive line could still use a high draft pick in front of Lawrence. – Jay Johnson, Jaguars Wire

Kansas City Chiefs

Need 1: EDGE – Outside of Frank Clark, who hasn’t exactly been the most productive himself, the Chiefs don’t have a lot of starting-caliber edge rushers. They have a lot of rotational pieces and guys who could develop into more, but they need to secure at least one starting EDGE in this class. Ideally, they’d land two, but that might be a tough task.

Need 2: Cornerback – Charvarius Ward played the fourth-most snaps on defense for Kansas City in 2021 and he’s gone and signed with the San Francisco 49ers. They need to find another starting cornerback, be it an outside corner or slot, to supplement the group they currently have. The Chiefs haven’t traditionally valued this position in the early rounds of the draft under Brett Veach, but it’s still a big need for the team.

Need 3: Wide receiver – The Chiefs have already done some work to solidify their WR corps post-Tyreek Hill. The problem is that Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the only player at the position who is under contract beyond 2022. They also don’t exactly have a true No. 1 receiver on the roster. They need to hit on a receiver in the early rounds of the draft. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Las Vegas Raiders

Need 1: Right tackle – The offensive line continues to be the weakest spot on the roster for the Raiders. They did not sign any outside free agents and the right tackle position might be the worst position on the roster. While they likely won’t find a Day 1 starter at any point in the draft, they must try to add competition for Brandon Parker and Alex Leatherwood.

Need 2: Defensive tackle – They re-signed Johnathan Hankins and added Bilal Nichols this offseason, but there isn’t any “young” talent on the interior defensive line. The Raiders need to add someone with athleticism who could eventually help as a pass rush down the line.

Need 3: Cornerback – The Raiders traded for Rock Ya-Sin this offseason, they still don’t have many long-term options behind Nate Hobbs. They also just need to add numbers to the position, which they should be able to accomplish on Day 3. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Los Angeles Rams

Need 1: EDGE – The departure of Von Miller was a big blow to the Rams defense, leaving them without their top edge rusher. They still have Leonard Floyd, but right now, Justin Hollins is projected to be the starter opposite him at outside linebacker. Hollins has six career sacks in 39 games, so he’s not much of a pass rusher. The Rams were considerably better with Miller rushing off the edge and while they won’t find someone of his caliber, any reinforcements would do them some good.

Need 2: Cornerback – Jalen Ramsey is the only locked-in starter at corner. David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell could also start in the secondary, but they’ll need to earn those spots in camp and the preseason. Looking at the Rams’ depth chart right now, however, those two are projected to be starters because they simply don’t have any better options. There’s still a lot of hope with Rochell as he enters his second season, but Long has been inconsistent in his career.

Need 3: Guard – Austin Corbett was the Rams’ starting right guard last season but he signed with the Panthers. Los Angeles brought back Coleman Shelton on a two-year deal, potentially as Corbett’s replacement, but he’s started two games in the NFL. Any added competition for Shelton, Bobby Evans and Tremayne Anchrum will benefit the offensive line, giving the Rams even more flexibility and options up front. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Los Angeles Chargers

Need 1: Right tackle – Bryan Bulaga is no longer with the Chargers after having his two seasons riddled by injuries during his time with L.A. Storm Norton’s poor play against the Raiders in the season-finale exemplified that he isn’t reliable enough to be counted on as a long-term starter. Trey Pipkins played well in his two starts and should be given a shot to compete for the job in the summer, but the team still needs a bonafide starter to protect Justin Herbert.

Need 2: Right guard – In the five games as the starter, Oday Aboushi was a difference-maker. But unfortunately, his one-year stint was cut short after suffering a torn ACL. Aboushi is still a candidate to be brought back. But if the Chargers don’t see him as a part of their plans moving forward, they will need someone to fill that spot.

Need 3: Running back – Austin Ekeler thrived in his first season under OC Joe Lombardi, reaching 20 total touchdowns, which tied for the most this season. However, he will need a running mate moving forward to ensure longevity, and that guy doesn’t appear to be on the roster. Justin Jackson is no longer on the roster. Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree had their opportunities but left a lot to be desired. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Miami Dolphins

Need 1: Center – Miami has upgraded at least two positions on the offensive line to this point, with a right tackle battle potentially upgrading a third. Center is the only spot that’s left as a question. Michael Deiter has been alright, and general manager Chris Grier has praised him, but they should still be looking for someone to compete for the job.

Need 2: Linebacker – It’s tough to call any move the Dolphins made this offseason the most surprising, but bringing back nearly all of their linebackers from 2021 should be up there. Elandon Roberts will likely hold down the interior spot again, but if Miami can find an upgrade, they should jump at the opportunity to bring them in.

Need 3: Running back – The Dolphins did a lot to address the running back position by bringing in Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert this offseason. However, the latter has dealt with injuries issues throughout his career that could derail him again this season. Even if he plays through the year, he’s only a one-year deal, so Miami should probably take a look at some prospects in the draft. They could still find a great contributor at the position in the mid-to-late rounds. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Minnesota Vikings

Need 1: Cornerback – Yes, everyone in Minnesota is ecstatic to see Patrick Peterson back on the roster, and maybe that would have solved most of the Vikings’ problems five years ago. But Peterson is 31 years old, and Cam Dantzler is the only corner of note with a contract extending beyond the 2022 season. Now is not the time to be snoozing at this position.

Need 2: EDGE – Why let the party stop with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith? Or better yet, why not get some insurance for the two star pass rushers, who are both coming off season-ending injuries? One good way to protect a suspect secondary is scaring the bejesus out of opposing quarterbacks with a strong defensive front.

Need 3: Tight end – Ladies and gentlemen, Irv Smith Jr. is back in the building. But if anything happens to him—cross your fingers nothing does—Tyler Conklin won’t be around to save the Vikings. Consider this: Do you trust Johnny Mundt to be the No. 1 guy? Exactly. – Jordy McElroy, Vikings Wire

New England Patriots

Need 1: Guard – I’m not saying the Patriots should take a guard in Round 1. But when looking for New England’s most pressing need, guard is certainly the most glaring. Michael Onwenu should replace Shaq Mason, who the Patriots traded away this offseason. But the Patriots have no clear answer for the departure of Ted Karras, who signed with the Cincinatti Bengals in free agency. New England should bring in competition for James Ferentz, a career backup.

Need 2: Cornerback – New England could get by with the secondary they have, designed to run a zone defense for most of 2022. But if Bill Belichick wants more legitimate depth — and/or the ability to play some man defense — he’ll need a CB1 or CB2. That’ll likely require picking a cornerback on Day 1 of the draft.

Need 3: Receiver – The Patriots need a linebacker more than they need a receiver if we’re thinking strictly about the quality of talent at the two positions. But the bottom line is that receiver talent seems to have a correlation with the development of young quarterbacks at this point in the NFL. So if the Patriots want Mac Jones to take another leap forward, they’ll need to get him more help at receiver. If they draft one, that’ll also help solidify the future at the position, where Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers have expiring contracts after 2022. – Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

New Orleans Saints

Need 1: Wide receiver – It doesn’t matter who is under center if they don’t have any weapons, and a high-end receiver has a clearer path to playing than a tight end or running back. Getting a reliable wideout to run with Michael Thomas and put Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty, and Tre’Quan Smith in good positions would do so much to elevate the offense after its 2021 collapse.

Need 2: Left tackle – Three of the five starting jobs are locked in, and fans would revolt if the Saints drafted a first-round right guard twice in three years. Adding a legitimate long-term starter to fill in for Terron Armstead and push James Hurst, a flexible veteran who has started at guard before, into competing with Cesar Ruiz on the right side would be ideal.

Need 3: Safety – You can make an argument for a quarterback here, but I won’t. I don’t see anyone who is starting over Jameis Winston this year and the Saints have shown us they are focused on winning this year by trading their 2023 first-round pick. Marcus Maye can replace either Malcolm Jenkins or Marcus Williams, but he can’t be in both spots at once. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

New York Giants

Need 1: Offensive tackle – The Giants haven’t fielded a capable offensive line in more than a decade and have been cycling through tackles like tic tacs. The easiest projection on any mock draft this year will be an OT at No. 5 or No. 7 overall.

Need 2: EDGE – The last true edge rusher the Giants had on their roster was Jason Pierre-Paul, and Dave Gettleman foolishly ditched him thinking he was washed. Gettleman was wrong and the Giants have suffered sense. Joe Schoen is here to save the day.

Need 3: Everything else – If you’ve noticed a trend with the Giants’ needs, it’s because there is one. Their roster has been embarrassingly shallow for entirely too long now. As a result, trying to narrow down a third need is a near impossibility. Take your pick: Tight end, running back, wide receiver, defensive lineman, linebacker, cornerback, safety, punter, return men. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

New York Jets

Need 1: Explosive pass rusher – The Jets haven’t had a consistently disruptive EDGE since the days of John Abraham. But Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh believe that games are won in the trenches. With New York’s offensive line vastly improved compared to when Douglas took over, Gang Green should use one of its top 10 picks on a sack artist.

Need 2: Wide receiver – The Jets have tried and failed thus far to acquire an established star receiver this offseason. Perhaps they can find a future one in the early rounds of the draft. Zach Wilson needs more than Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios to work with.

Need 3: Ball-hawking DB – The Jets added D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead in free agency and youngsters Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II are all coming off encouraging seasons. New York’s secondary, however, seriously needs a player with a nose for the football that can swing the momentum of a game. – Gary Phillips, Jets Wire

Philadelphia Eagles

Need 1: Dynamic CB – Even if Philadelphia signs a cornerback in free agency, the Eagles need to draft a young, dynamic cornerback early in April’s selection process. Darius Slay we’ll return in 2022 after a Pro Bowl season and he works too hard for his game to just fall off the proverbial cliff. Slay is 31 and he’ll be 33 when his deal expires. Avonte Maddox is here long-term, and none of the young cornerbacks outside of Zech McPhearson have seen any significant snaps. Andrew Booth (Clemson), Trent McDuffie (Washington), and Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) are all names to watch behind Ahmad Gardner.

Need 2: Wide receiver – DeVonta Smith is the guy firmly entrenched as the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver. Everything after Quez Watkins and Greg Ward is up for discussion. Watkins is a talented sixth-round pick, but the lack of production from both J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor has been devastating when you compare their numbers with contemporaries at the wide receiver position. With Jalen Hurts needing to take the next step as a passer, look for Philadelphia to address this position via the draft with guys like Drake London (USC), Treylon Burks (Arkansas), and Chris Olave (Ohio State), and Garrett Wilson (Ohio State).

Need 3: Defensive tackle – Fletcher Cox is entering what is likely his final year on the roster as a full-time starter after being re-signed, and Philadelphia will look to the draft even though Howie Roseman believes Milton Williams is a full-time starter. This is a position of need after Hassan Ridgeway signed with the 49ers. Phidarian Mathis (Alabama), Travis Jones (UConn), Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma) or Devonte Wyatt (Georgia) could all be options, but Jordan Davis (Georgia) is the prize. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers

Need 1: Wide receiver – Pittsburgh lost three of its top five wide receivers from 2021 in free agency including JuJu Smith-Schuster. Despite having Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson back, the Steelers need to reload with a slot receiver and/or a speed guy on the outside.

Need 2: Strong safety – With each passing day, it is less likely the Steelers are going to sign Tyrann Mathieu. Even with Terrell Edmunds out there unsigned, the Steelers would be wise to look for a new strong safety to pair up with Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Need 3: Cornerback – If you wanted to put quarterback or defensive tackle here, you’d get little argument from me. But even with the addition of Levi Wallace, the Steelers have several No. 2 cornerbacks but don’t have a player who can shut down the other team’s top receiver. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

San Francisco 49ers

Need 1: Interior OL – The 49ers need to replace starting left guard Laken Tomlinson who signed with the Jets in free agency. They also would ideally upgrade on starting right guard Daniel Brunskill. Center Alex Mack may also retire this year or next, so any interior offensive line help would be welcome for the 49ers now and in the future.

Need 2: Safety – It’s tough to nail down specific needs after the first one. Safety jumps out though because San Francisco needs more certainty at the position. Free safety Jimmie Ward is heading into the final year of his contract and there’s no sure-fire starter at strong safety. The 49ers have some in-house options, but a high-caliber draft pick would shore up an otherwise tenuous situation in the back end of their secondary.

Need 3: Edge rusher – There can never be too much edge rush help. The 49ers center their defense around their pass rush so trying to improve that unit is a must. Nick Bosa appears to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but after that the drop-off is steep. San Francisco needs to improve their depth there in this draft after not doing much to shore it up this offseason. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seattle Seahawks

Need 1: Quarterback – After trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos, the Seahawks will need to begin the search for a new franchise QB in the event that Drew Lock can’t cut it as a long-term starter. Geno Smith is another option but the 2022 draft is the best place to begin looking for the next Wilson, even if it’s supposed to be a weak quarterback class. Liberty’s Malik Willis is the most Wilson-like in the bunch and has the highest ceiling.

Need 2: Left tackle – Wilson’s frustration with Seattle’s long-standing pass protection issues was likely a major factor in the divorce. The Seahawks need to make a serious long-term investment up front, beginning with re-signing veteran Duane Brown. That shouldn’t stop them from drafting his replacement, though. NC State’s Ickey Ekwonu looks like the top run blocker in this class. That will appeal to coach Pete Carroll, who will undoubtedly be looking for a more run-heavy approach on offense in Wilson’s absence.

Need 3: Right tackle – The organization did their best to lure Trent Brown away from the Patriots in free agency but he eventually re-signed with New England. With 2021 starter Brandon Shell still on the market, this spot should also be a high priority. For what it’s worth, Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele is the same size as Brown.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Need 1: Defensive line – The Bucs have the NFL’s best nose tackle in Vita Vea, and brought back veteran Will Gholston, but even if Ndamukong Suh returns, this unit needs more speed and pass-rushing ability.

Need 2: Tight end – Even if Rob Gronkowski returns for another year, the Bucs have nothing in terms of young depth behind him and longtime veteran Cameron Brate. After losing O.J. Howard in free agency, the future at this position needs to be addressed.

Need 3: Left guard – Trading for Shaq Mason was a huge move that filled Tampa Bay’s void at right guard following Alex Cappa’s departure in free agency, but the Bucs might want to add more talent to push Aaron Stinnie and Robert Hainsey for Ali Marpet’s old spot on the left side. – Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

Tennessee Titans

Need 1: Right tackle – With David Quessenberry gone, 2021 second-round pick Dillon Radunz is in line to start at right tackle but is a total wild card after playing sparingly in his rookie season. Radunz’s best fit may end up being at guard, also.

Need 2: Left guard – The Titans cut Rodger Saffold to save money after he struggled in 2021. Tennessee’s in-house options to replace him are Aaron Brewer, Dillon Radunz and Jamarco Jones, all of whom lack starting experience. Right guard could also be an issue in 2023, as Nate Davis is set to enter free agency.

Need 3: Wide receiver – The Titans need to give Ryan Tannehill as much help as possible, even after the trade for Robert Woods and signing of Austin Hooper. Taking a wideout not only helps immediately, but gives Tennessee a long-term solution opposite A.J. Brown, something the team currently doesn’t have. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Washington Commanders

Need 1: Wide receiver – Washington signed Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal last offseason and drafted Dyami Brown in the third round. The pair combined for 18 receptions for 192 yards. Meanwhile, Terry McLaurin went over 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season. The Commanders can’t count on Samuel and Brown improving in 2022, instead, they should draft a wide receiver who can make an instant impact.

Need 2: Inside linebacker – The Commanders spent a first-round pick on Jamin Davis in 2021. Unfortunately for Washington, it didn’t take long to realize Davis wasn’t a fit for Mike linebacker. So, while Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew have said Cole Holcomb could be the answer inside, don’t bet on those words. Washington hasn’t brought any linebackers in on top-30 visits thus far, but did meet with several at the combine. A true Mike linebacker could take this defense to another level.

Need 3: Safety – You could go in a few directions here. Washington needs depth on the offensive line and at defensive tackle. A young corner or tight end could also be a possibility, but a dynamic free safety could do so much for the defense. Bobby McCain is the current free safety, but he is versatile enough to move around. Kam Curl is a rising star, but is more of a strong safety and can play the Buffalo nickel position. The Commanders need an athletic and rangy safety. — Bryan Manning, Washington Wire

