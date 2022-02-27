Every TE Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

AJ Spurr
·3 min read

Alabama finished the 2021 college football season as the No. 2 team after losing to Georgia in the national championship and fell just short of No. 1 as well in the 2022 recruiting rankings – Texas A&M took the top spot in that.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Crimson Tide looks to reclaim the recruiting title by continuing to offer some of the top-rated positional players from across the nation.

Here at Roll Tide Wire, we have covered offers to 2023 quarterbacks, running backs and cornerbacks. Today, we look at the seven tight ends from the 2023 class that Alabama has already offered.

Nick Saban has recruited and developed numerous tight ends that have gone on to play at the NFL level, with O.J. Howard and Irv Smith jr. being two prime examples.

Despite some of the offered players having already committed elsewhere, here is who has been on the Crimson Tide’s radar so far.

Luke Hasz (Bixby, OK)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 2 TE in 2023

  • Committed to Arkansas

Walker Lyons (Folsom, CA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 4 TE in 2023

  • Also considering offers from Ohio State, USC and Stanford

Mac Markway (St. Louis, MO)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 5 TE in 2023

  • Decommitted from Florida in December, not expected to land with Alabama

Cooper Flanagan (Concord, CA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 11 TE in 2023

  • Committed to Notre Dame

Brett Norfleet (Saint Charles, MO)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 12 TE in 2023

  • Committed to Missouri

Lawson Luckie (Norcross, GA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 13 TE in 2023

  • Committed to Georgia

Will Randle (New Orleans, LA)

  • Attends Isidore Newman with Arch Manning

  • Also holds offers from LSU and Texas

1

1

Recommended Stories