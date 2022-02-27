Every TE Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Alabama finished the 2021 college football season as the No. 2 team after losing to Georgia in the national championship and fell just short of No. 1 as well in the 2022 recruiting rankings – Texas A&M took the top spot in that.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Crimson Tide looks to reclaim the recruiting title by continuing to offer some of the top-rated positional players from across the nation.

Here at Roll Tide Wire, we have covered offers to 2023 quarterbacks, running backs and cornerbacks. Today, we look at the seven tight ends from the 2023 class that Alabama has already offered.

Nick Saban has recruited and developed numerous tight ends that have gone on to play at the NFL level, with O.J. Howard and Irv Smith jr. being two prime examples.

Despite some of the offered players having already committed elsewhere, here is who has been on the Crimson Tide’s radar so far.

Luke Hasz (Bixby, OK)

Four-star prospect

No. 2 TE in 2023

Committed to Arkansas

Walker Lyons (Folsom, CA)

“The energy itself pre-game was the craziest thing I have ever seen by far and to hear 100,000 people screaming was something I’ll never forget,”#Rivals100 four-star Walker Lyons on his visit to Alabama@adamgorney has the latest: https://t.co/oSxQTFCAOM pic.twitter.com/srB6eIh3yX — Rivals (@Rivals) November 11, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 4 TE in 2023

Also considering offers from Ohio State, USC and Stanford

Mac Markway (St. Louis, MO)

Do not mess with DeSmet (MO) Tight End Mac Markway. Kid blocks more like a guard than he does a tight end. A very impressive recruit in the 2023 class.@mac_markway | @SteepDiesel pic.twitter.com/jCh1LwBp1M — Jacob Lemming (@Lemmingscouting) February 17, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 5 TE in 2023

Decommitted from Florida in December, not expected to land with Alabama

Cooper Flanagan (Concord, CA)

Heck of a block on Friday night from #NotreDame’s 2023 tight end commit Cooper Flanagan. @CooperXFlanagan pic.twitter.com/ryJ2CCpHtg — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) November 1, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 11 TE in 2023

Committed to Notre Dame

Brett Norfleet (Saint Charles, MO)

Brett Norfleet with the catch from Pipes, we are tied at 14-14 with 4:43 left in the half pic.twitter.com/y3FcOGKSIg — GAC Football (@GAC_Football1) October 3, 2020

Four-star prospect

No. 12 TE in 2023

Committed to Missouri

Lawson Luckie (Norcross, GA)

Class of 2023 Lawson Luckie 6'3 225lbs TE Norcross High (GA) First game of the season. Recently was offered by UGA, GA Tech & South Carolina! #ERT @lawson_luckie pic.twitter.com/XgJdZRPG7f — Coach Zay (@ATLRecruits) September 7, 2020

Four-star prospect

No. 13 TE in 2023

Committed to Georgia

Will Randle (New Orleans, LA)

5-star QB Arch Manning with a DIME to 4-star TE Will Randle. The duo has already connected for two touchdowns here in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/pH6z4PhcOc — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) October 2, 2021

Attends Isidore Newman with Arch Manning

Also holds offers from LSU and Texas

