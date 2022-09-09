Every Stefon Diggs catch in 122-yard game vs. Rams Week 1
Watch every catch made by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs from his 122-yard game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch every catch made by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs from his 122-yard game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 31-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday — scoring and statistics.
In the NFL's 2022 season kickoff game, the Bills unveiled a team expected to contend for a Super Bowl title – in no small part because of Josh Allen.
The Buffalo Bills cruised to a 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the 2022 NFL season. Here are some winners and losers.
Ever wonder how Nick Bosa keeps his Pro Bowl physique throughout the year? Its all about the diet.
What is it like to go up against Tom Brady's ultra-competitiveness? Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gave a graphic description Wednesday.
The Indianapolis Colts legend discusses announcing games with his brother, Eli, and whether being a coach or general manager is in his future.
The Rams surprised everyone by giving Darrell Henderson Jr. the start against the Bills
The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
The off-field narratives and distractions come with the dinner when working as a Cowboys coach under Jerry Jones
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Buffalo Bills routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's 2022 season kickoff game.
UCLA football's attendance woes continue under coach Chip Kelly. There are numerous factors that could contribute to the low turnout.
If he ever left to coach the Crimson Tide, it would come at a cost.
Here's what we learned from the Rams' blowout loss to the Bills on Thursday night
Former Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth isn't interested in coming out of retirement, and the thought of facing Nick Bosa again is one reason why.
Von Miller has always been known for his eccentric style, and the haircut he showcased Thursday for the NFL kickoff game was par for the course.
The Steelers have three quarterbacks. At the bottom of the depth chart, post-clerical error, is Mason Rudolph. Some have wondered whether the Steelers will trade Rudolph. There have been scattered reports that they’re willing to do it, if the price is right. On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added an intriguing wrinkle to [more]
On Thursday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team’s six captains for 2022. If there had been a seventh, it would have been quarterback Trey Lance. Shanahan’s explanation for cutting off the captains at six was unconvincing. He initially stumbled, identifying receiver Deebo Samuel as a captain before pointing out that Samuel finished eighth in [more]
Nick Saban said he had not yet addressed the horns down gesture with the Alabama football team before the Texas game.
Dominique Foxworth claims the Bears have mistreated Fields and the latter should force a trade.