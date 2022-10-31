Every Stefon Diggs catch from 108-yard game Week 8
Watch every catch from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs from his 108-yard game against the Green Bay Packers on 'Sunday Night Football' during Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch every catch from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs from his 108-yard game against the Green Bay Packers on 'Sunday Night Football' during Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Christian McCaffrey displayed exactly why San Francisco sent four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for him during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.
The Raiders suffered another awful loss Sunday, prompting head coach Josh McDaniels to issue a heartfelt apology to the team's fans.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Shoving someone on the sidelines is never a good idea.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a ''violent'' skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. ''I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,'' Stanley said in a statement. ''On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.
Just one man stands betweenBillBelichickand the record for the most head coaching wins in NFL history.
The New York Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13, in Week 8 and here's how Giants Twitter reacted to the loss.
Listen in as Coy Gibbs addresses Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
The Raiders were shut out for the first time since 2014 in New Orleans on Sunday and the mood around the team after the game was as glum as you’d imagine. Head coach Josh McDaniels apologized to Raiders fans for the team’s performance in the 24-0 loss and quarterback Derek Carr said the team has [more]
A QB class that was widely celebrated going into the 2021 draft has left a lot to be desired. Here's what else we learned in Week 8 of NFL season.
Christian McCaffrey has been with the 49ers a little over a week but has learned fast, throwing, running and catching for touchdowns in blowout of Rams.
Meanwhile, L.A. was so demoralized that it ran on third-and-16 with more than five minutes to go, a call that Nick Bosa saw as a white flag. “I was kind of surprised when they gave up a little early,” he said.
It's still early, but the Seattle Seahawks landed a rookie class that already looks like the cornerstone of their new era
Zach Wilson and the Jets seemed to disagree with a roughing-the-passer penalty that wiped out New York's huge pick-six against Mac Jones and the Patriots.
Necessary first step.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.