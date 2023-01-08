Every Stefon Diggs catch from 104-yard game Week 18
Watch every catch by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs from 104-yard game from Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
Our predictions for the Week 18 game between the Commanders and Cowboys.
Tashuan Gipson's 31st interception of his career might've been his easiest.
The Jets season came to a disappointing end with an 11-6 loss to Miami. The Jets ended the year on a six-game losing streak to miss the playoffs, but rookie corner Sauce Gardner is confident that come this time next year, things will be different.
Did Damien Harris just play his final game in a Patriots uniform? With his NFL future unclear, the veteran running back discussed his pending free agency and whether he'd be open to re-signing with New England.
The Patriots' 2022 season has come to an end. Here's an early look at their opponents for the 2023 campaign.
Jets sleepwalk into the offseason after third straight touchdown-less game
As Week 18 unfolds, the Dolphins have grabbed the AFC's final wild card spot, while the neutral site AFC title game scenario remains alive.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
No playoffs for Pittsburgh thanks to some bad losses in the first half of the season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have sent Tom Brady to the bench in favor of Blaine Gabbert
Tom Brady had never had a losing season in high school, college, or the NFL. Until now.
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used Jack Jones' suspension as a "teaching moment" with his players, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
The Dolphins won an 11-6 slugfest Sunday, then got help they needed when the Bills beat the Patriots. But they'll need their starting QB back to have a chance against those same Bills next week.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.