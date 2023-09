Our friends over at Touchdown Wire took on the monumental task of creating their ranking of the Top 101 players in the NFL for 2023. We encourage you to head over there and read over all four sections.

But we know that you are here for which Pittsburgh Steelers made the cut. So this is what we bring you now and trust us when we say, there are going to be some surprises.

89 - TE Pat Freiermuth

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

81 - WR George Pickens

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

68 - DL Cam Heyward

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

38 - EDG T.J. Watt

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

11 - S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire