Every state’s favorite chip dip in the United States (plus D.C.)

Chips favorite friends

Bacon and eggs, coffee and donuts, chocolate and peanut butter. Just a few iconic food pairings. One of the most important? Chips and dip. Check out every state’s favorite type of dip to scoop with their chips according to Google search below:

Alabama

Favorite dip: Ranch

Alaska

Favorite dip: Bean

Arizona

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Arkansas

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

California

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

Colorado

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Connecticut

Favorite dip: Blue cheese

Delaware

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

Florida

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Georgia

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Hawaii

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Idaho

Favorite dip: 7 layer

Illinois

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Indiana

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Iowa

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

Kansas

Favorite dip: Bean

Kentucky

Favorite dip: Beer cheese

Louisiana

Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke

Maine

Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke

Maryland

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Massachusetts

Favorite dip: Hummus

Michigan

Favorite dip: Hummus

Minnesota

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Mississippi

Favorite dip: Ranch

Missouri

Favorite dip: Ranch

Montana

Favorite dip: 7 layer

Nebraska

Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke

Nevada

Favorite dip: Hummus

New Hampshire

Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke

New Jersey

Favorite dip: Guacamole

New Mexico

Favorite dip: Pico de Gallo

New York

Favorite dip: Pico de Gallo

North Carolina

Favorite dip: Guacamole

North Dakota

Favorite dip: 7 layer

Ohio

Favorite dip: Buffalo chicken

Oklahoma

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

Oregon

Favorite dip: Hummus

Pennsylvania

Favorite dip: Buffalo chicken

Rhode Island

Favorite dip: Guacamole

South Carolina

Favorite dip: Ranch

South Dakota

Favorite dip: French onion

Tennessee

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Texas

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

Utah

Favorite dip: 7 layer

Vermont

Favorite dip: French onion

Virginia

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Washington

Favorite dip: Hummus

West Virginia

Favorite dip: Buffalo chicken

Wisconsin

Favorite dip: Beer cheese

Wyoming

Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke

Washington, D.C.

Favorite dip: Hummus

Story originally appeared on List Wire