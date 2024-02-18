Advertisement

Every state’s favorite chip dip in the United States (plus D.C.)

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Chips favorite friends

USAT photo
USAT photo

Bacon and eggs, coffee and donuts, chocolate and peanut butter. Just a few iconic food pairings. One of the most important? Chips and dip. Check out every state’s favorite type of dip to scoop with their chips according to Google search below:

Alabama

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Ranch

Alaska

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Bean

Arizona

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Arkansas

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

California

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

Colorado

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Connecticut

Blue cheese
Blue cheese

Favorite dip: Blue cheese

Delaware

Blue cheese
Blue cheese

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

Florida

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Georgia

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Hawaii

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Idaho

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: 7 layer

Illinois

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Indiana

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Iowa

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

Kansas

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Bean

Kentucky

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Beer cheese

Louisiana

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke

Maine

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke

Maryland

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Massachusetts

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Hummus

Michigan

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Hummus

Minnesota

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Mississippi

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Ranch

Missouri

AP
AP

Favorite dip: Ranch

Montana

Food Network
Food Network

Favorite dip: 7 layer

Nebraska

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke

Nevada

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Hummus

New Hampshire

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke

New Jersey

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Guacamole

New Mexico

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Pico de Gallo

New York

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Pico de Gallo

North Carolina

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Guacamole

North Dakota

Food Network
Food Network

Favorite dip: 7 layer

Ohio

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Buffalo chicken

Oklahoma

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

Oregon

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Hummus

Pennsylvania

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Buffalo chicken

Rhode Island

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Guacamole

South Carolina

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Ranch

South Dakota

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: French onion

Tennessee

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Texas

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Queso blanco

Utah

Food Network
Food Network

Favorite dip: 7 layer

Vermont

Food Network
Food Network

Favorite dip: French onion

Virginia

Favorite dip: Guacamole

Washington

Food Network
Food Network

Favorite dip: Hummus

West Virginia

USAT photo
USAT photo

Favorite dip: Buffalo chicken

Wisconsin

Food Network
Food Network

Favorite dip: Beer cheese

Wyoming

USAT
USAT

Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke

Washington, D.C.

File
File

Favorite dip: Hummus

Story originally appeared on List Wire