Every state’s favorite chip dip in the United States (plus D.C.)
Chips favorite friends
Bacon and eggs, coffee and donuts, chocolate and peanut butter. Just a few iconic food pairings. One of the most important? Chips and dip. Check out every state’s favorite type of dip to scoop with their chips according to Google search below:
Alabama
Favorite dip: Ranch
Alaska
Favorite dip: Bean
Arizona
Favorite dip: Guacamole
Arkansas
Favorite dip: Queso blanco
California
Favorite dip: Queso blanco
Colorado
Favorite dip: Guacamole
Connecticut
Favorite dip: Blue cheese
Delaware
Favorite dip: Queso blanco
Florida
Favorite dip: Guacamole
Georgia
Favorite dip: Guacamole
Hawaii
Favorite dip: Guacamole
Idaho
Favorite dip: 7 layer
Illinois
Favorite dip: Guacamole
Indiana
Favorite dip: Guacamole
Iowa
Favorite dip: Queso blanco
Kansas
Favorite dip: Bean
Kentucky
Favorite dip: Beer cheese
Louisiana
Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke
Maine
Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke
Maryland
Favorite dip: Guacamole
Massachusetts
Favorite dip: Hummus
Michigan
Favorite dip: Hummus
Minnesota
Favorite dip: Guacamole
Mississippi
Favorite dip: Ranch
Missouri
Favorite dip: Ranch
Montana
Favorite dip: 7 layer
Nebraska
Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke
Nevada
Favorite dip: Hummus
New Hampshire
Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke
New Jersey
Favorite dip: Guacamole
New Mexico
Favorite dip: Pico de Gallo
New York
Favorite dip: Pico de Gallo
North Carolina
Favorite dip: Guacamole
North Dakota
Favorite dip: 7 layer
Ohio
Favorite dip: Buffalo chicken
Oklahoma
Favorite dip: Queso blanco
Oregon
Favorite dip: Hummus
Pennsylvania
Favorite dip: Buffalo chicken
Rhode Island
Favorite dip: Guacamole
South Carolina
Favorite dip: Ranch
South Dakota
Favorite dip: French onion
Tennessee
Favorite dip: Guacamole
Texas
Favorite dip: Queso blanco
Utah
Favorite dip: 7 layer
Vermont
Favorite dip: French onion
Virginia
Favorite dip: Guacamole
Washington
Favorite dip: Hummus
West Virginia
Favorite dip: Buffalo chicken
Wisconsin
Favorite dip: Beer cheese
Wyoming
Favorite dip: Spinach artichoke
Washington, D.C.
Favorite dip: Hummus