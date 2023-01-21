Every starting QB in the NFL playoffs attended the Manning Passing Academy

Peyton Manning has said he is not interested in coaching at the NFL level, but he has been coaching up the next generation of quarterbacks.

Each summer, Manning teams up with his father, Archie, and brothers, Cooper and Eli, to host the “Manning Passing Academy” in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

The Mannings host high school quarterbacks from across the country and they recruit college quarterbacks to serve as camp counselors.

Eli pointed out on Twitter on Wednesday that all eight starting quarterbacks still alive in the NFL playoffs — Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones — attended the passing camp as counselors.

All remaining playoff QBs run through Thibodaux, Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/VHqwwPQZlw — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 18, 2023

Case Keenum noted on Twitter that some of the backup quarterbacks still alive in the playoffs attended the Manning Camp as well.

Some backups too! 🙋‍♂️ — Case Keenum (@casekeenum) January 19, 2023

So while Peyton and Eli aren’t coaching at the NFL level, they have played a role in the development of some of the best QBs in the game today.

And another Manning quarterback might be headed for the NFL in the coming years. Cooper’s son, Arch, is set to be a freshman QB at Texas this fall. The Manning family remains closely connected to football, which is good news for the future of the sport.

