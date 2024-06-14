Every Serie A player set to be involved at EURO 2024

As we prepare for kick-off in EURO 2024 on Friday evening, here is a look at all the players currently plying their trade in Italy and who could be in with a chance of featuring in Germany.

A total of 97 players from Serie A, Serie B and a handful from Serie C will represent their nations at the EUROS.

There will be representatives from Italy in 20 out of the 24 squads at Euro 2024. The hosts Germany, as well as England, Spain and Scotland are the only four nations not to have an Italian representative among their ranks.

23 of the 97 players from Italian clubs are in the Luciano Spalletti’s Italy national team squad. Only three of the CT’s 26, namely Gianluigi Donnarumma, Guglielmo Vicario and Jorginho, are currently playing outside Serie A.

Here are all 97 players along with their respective nations and clubs.

EURO 2024: Group A

Hungary

Botond Balogh – Parma

Adam Nagy – Spezia

Switzerland

Yann Sommer – Inter

Remo Freuler – Bologna

Noah Okafor – Milan

Ricardo Rodriguez – Torino

Dan Ndoye – Bologna

Michel Aebischer – Bologna

Group B

Croatia

Marin Pongracic – Lecce

Martin Erlic – Sassuolo

Nikola Vlasic – Torino

Mario Pasalic – Atalanta

Italy

All players excluding Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jorginho and Guglielmo Vicario

Click here to see Italy’s EURO 2024 squad in full

Albania

Etrit Berisha – Empoli

Berat Djimsiti – Atalanta

Nedim Bajrami – Sassuolo

Elhan Kastrati – Cittadella

Medon Berisha – Lecce

Adrian Ismajli – Empoli

Ylber Ramadani – Lecce

Kristjan Asllani – Inter

Marash Kumbulla – Sassuolo

Group C

Slovenia

Sandi Lovric – Udinese

Jan Mlakar – Pisa

Petar Stojanovic – Sampdoria

Denmark

Simon Kjaer – Milan

Victor Kristiansen – Denmark

Rasmus Kristensen – Roma

Serbia

Nikola Milenkovic – Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus

Luka Jovic – Milan

Filip Kostic – Juventus

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic – Torino

Group D

Poland

Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus

Paweł Dawidowicz – Hellas Verona

Sebastian Walukiewicz – Empoli

Karol Świderski – Verona

Piotr Zieliński – Napoli

Bartosz Bereszyński – Empoli

Nicola Zalewski – Roma

Kacper Urbaski – Bologna

Netherlands

Stefan De Vrij – Inter

Tijjani Reijnders – Milan

Joshua Zirkzee – Bologna

Denzel Dumfries – Inter

Austria

Stefan Posch – Bologna

Marko Arnautovic – Inter

France

Benjamin Pavard – Inter

Olivier Giroud – Milan

Adrien Rabiot – Juventus

Marcus Thuram – Inter

Mike Maignan – Milan

Theo Hernandez – Milan

Group E

Belgium

Romelu Lukaku – Roma

Charles De Ketelaere – Atalanta

Slovakia

Adam Obert – Cagliari

Norbert Gyomber – Salernitana

Tomas Suslov – Verona

Ondrej Duda – Verona

David Duris – Ascoli

Stanislav Lobotka – Napoli

Romania

Ionut Nedelcearu – Palermo

Marius Marin – Pisa

George Puscas – Bari

Valentin Mihaila – Parma

Razvan Marin – Empoli

Dennis Man – Parma

Ukraine

Ruslan Malinovskyi – Genoa

Group F

Turkey

Zeki Celik – Roma

Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter

Kenan Yildiz – Juventus

Georgia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli

Portugal

Rui Patricio – Roma

Rafael Leao – Milan

Czechia

Antonin Barak – Fiorentina