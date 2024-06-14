Every Serie A player set to be involved at EURO 2024
As we prepare for kick-off in EURO 2024 on Friday evening, here is a look at all the players currently plying their trade in Italy and who could be in with a chance of featuring in Germany.
A total of 97 players from Serie A, Serie B and a handful from Serie C will represent their nations at the EUROS.
There will be representatives from Italy in 20 out of the 24 squads at Euro 2024. The hosts Germany, as well as England, Spain and Scotland are the only four nations not to have an Italian representative among their ranks.
23 of the 97 players from Italian clubs are in the Luciano Spalletti’s Italy national team squad. Only three of the CT’s 26, namely Gianluigi Donnarumma, Guglielmo Vicario and Jorginho, are currently playing outside Serie A.
Here are all 97 players along with their respective nations and clubs.
EURO 2024: Group A
Hungary
Botond Balogh – Parma
Adam Nagy – Spezia
Dan Ndoye – Bologna
Michel Aebischer – Bologna
Group B
Marin Pongracic – Lecce
Nikola Vlasic – Torino
Mario Pasalic – Atalanta
Italy
All players excluding Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jorginho and Guglielmo Vicario
Click here to see Italy’s EURO 2024 squad in full
Albania
Berat Djimsiti – Atalanta
Nedim Bajrami – Sassuolo
Elhan Kastrati – Cittadella
Medon Berisha – Lecce
Adrian Ismajli – Empoli
Ylber Ramadani – Lecce
Kristjan Asllani – Inter
Marash Kumbulla – Sassuolo
Group C
Slovenia
Sandi Lovric – Udinese
Jan Mlakar – Pisa
Petar Stojanovic – Sampdoria
Simon Kjaer – Milan
Victor Kristiansen – Denmark
Rasmus Kristensen – Roma
Nikola Milenkovic – Fiorentina
Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus
Luka Jovic – Milan
Filip Kostic – Juventus
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic – Torino
Group D
Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus
Paweł Dawidowicz – Hellas Verona
Sebastian Walukiewicz – Empoli
Karol Świderski – Verona
Piotr Zieliński – Napoli
Bartosz Bereszyński – Empoli
Nicola Zalewski – Roma
Kacper Urbaski – Bologna
Stefan De Vrij – Inter
Tijjani Reijnders – Milan
Joshua Zirkzee – Bologna
Denzel Dumfries – Inter
Austria
Stefan Posch – Bologna
Marko Arnautovic – Inter
Benjamin Pavard – Inter
Olivier Giroud – Milan
Adrien Rabiot – Juventus
Marcus Thuram – Inter
Mike Maignan – Milan
Theo Hernandez – Milan
Group E
Romelu Lukaku – Roma
Charles De Ketelaere – Atalanta
Slovakia
Norbert Gyomber – Salernitana
Tomas Suslov – Verona
Ondrej Duda – Verona
David Duris – Ascoli
Stanislav Lobotka – Napoli
Romania
Ionut Nedelcearu – Palermo
Marius Marin – Pisa
George Puscas – Bari
Valentin Mihaila – Parma
Razvan Marin – Empoli
Dennis Man – Parma
Ukraine
Group F
Turkey
Zeki Celik – Roma
Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter
Kenan Yildiz – Juventus
Georgia
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli
Rui Patricio – Roma
Rafael Leao – Milan
Czechia
Antonin Barak – Fiorentina