Every Senior Bowl prospect drafted by the Dolphins since 2016
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close with just the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs remaining in the postseason.
One of the first events of the offseason is the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where college stars will take the field and display their prowess in front of NFL coaches and talent evaluators.
The Miami Dolphins only have five draft picks this year, but that shouldn’t stop them from looking at some of the prospects at the event.
Today, we’ll take a look at which players Miami has grabbed from the Senior Bowl since Chris Grier was named general manager in 2016.
2022
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
LB Channing Tindall (third-round pick)
WR Braylon Sanders (undrafted)
RB ZaQuandre White (undrafted)
2021
Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
TE Hunter Long (third-round pick)
OL Robert Jones (undrafted)
2020
(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
DE Jason Strowbridge (fifth-round pick)
LS Blake Ferguson (sixth-round pick)
DL Benito Jones (undrafted)
2019
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
OL Michael Deiter (third-round pick)
DE Jonathan Ledbetter (undrafted)
2018
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
TE Mike Gesicki (second-round pick)
TE Durham Smythe (fourth-round pick)
RB Kalen Ballage (fourth-round pick)
LB Mike McCray (undrafted)
2017
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
OL Isaac Asiata (fifth-round pick)
RB De’Veon Smith
2016
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
RB Kenyan Drake (third-round pick)
WR Leonte Carroo (third-round pick)