Every Senior Bowl prospect drafted by the Dolphins since 2016

The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close with just the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs remaining in the postseason.

One of the first events of the offseason is the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where college stars will take the field and display their prowess in front of NFL coaches and talent evaluators.

The Miami Dolphins only have five draft picks this year, but that shouldn’t stop them from looking at some of the prospects at the event.

Today, we’ll take a look at which players Miami has grabbed from the Senior Bowl since Chris Grier was named general manager in 2016.

2022

LB Channing Tindall (third-round pick)

WR Braylon Sanders (undrafted)

RB ZaQuandre White (undrafted)

2021

TE Hunter Long (third-round pick)

OL Robert Jones (undrafted)

2020

DE Jason Strowbridge (fifth-round pick)

LS Blake Ferguson (sixth-round pick)

DL Benito Jones (undrafted)

2019

OL Michael Deiter (third-round pick)

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (undrafted)

2018

TE Mike Gesicki (second-round pick)

TE Durham Smythe (fourth-round pick)

RB Kalen Ballage (fourth-round pick)

LB Mike McCray (undrafted)

2017

OL Isaac Asiata (fifth-round pick)

RB De’Veon Smith

2016

RB Kenyan Drake (third-round pick)

WR Leonte Carroo (third-round pick)

