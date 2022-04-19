The SEC will play its first football game of the 2022 college football season on August 27, when Vanderbilt travels for a road game at Hawaii.

The actions truly begins on September 3, Labor Day weekend, with an opening weekend slate that includes games like Georgia vs. Oregon, Arkansas vs. Cincinnati, LSU vs. FSU, and Florida vs. Utah.

The following weekend, though, features maybe the biggest non-conference matchup of the season in the SEC – Alabama at Texas (Sept. 10).

There’s plenty of great inner-conference battles this year, as there always is. I’m marking my calendar for October 8, a day that features some massive SEC games, including: Alabama vs. Texas A&M, Tennessee vs. LSU, Georgia vs. Auburn, Florida vs. Missouri, Kentucky vs. South Carolina and Mississippi State vs. Arkansas.

Here’s a look at every SEC team’s 2022 college football schedule:

Texas A&M

Cross-divisional games: @ South Carolina, Florida

Non-conference games: Ball State, @ Pitt, Akron, UT Martin

2022 Texas A&M Football Schedule

Sept 3 Sam Houston

Sept 10 Appalachian State

Sept 17 Miami

Sept 24 Arkansas (in Arlington)

Oct 1 at Mississippi State

Oct 8 at Alabama

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at South Carolina

Oct 29 Ole Miss

Nov 5 Florida

Nov 12 at Auburn

Nov 19 UMass

Nov 26 LSU

Ole Miss

Cross-divisional games: Kentucky, @ Vanderbilt

Non-conference games: Troy, Central Arkansas, @ Georgia Tech, Tulsa

2022 Ole Miss Football Schedule

Sept 3 Troy

Sept 10 Central Arkansas

Sept 17 at Georgia Tech

Sept 24 Tulsa

Oct 1 Kentucky

Oct 8 at Vanderbilt

Oct 15 Auburn

Oct 22 at LSU

Oct 29 at Texas A&M

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Nov 12 Alabama

Nov 19 at Arkansas

Nov 24 Mississippi State

Arkansas

Cross-divisional games: South Carolina, @ Missouri

Non-conference games: Cincinnati, Missouri State, @ BYU, Liberty

2022 Arkansas Football Schedule

Sept 3 Cincinnati

Sept 10 South Carolina

Sept 17 Missouri State

Sept 24 Texas A&M (in Arlington)

Oct 1 Alabama

Oct 8 at Mississippi State

Oct 15 at BYU

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Auburn

Nov 5 Liberty

Nov 12 LSU

Nov 19 Ole Miss

Nov 26 at Missouri

Mississippi State

Cross-divisional games: @ Kentucky, Georgia

Non-conference games: Memphis, @ Arizona, Bowling Green, East Tennessee State

2022 Mississippi State Football Schedule

Sept 3 Memphis

Sept 10 at Arizona

Sept 17 at LSU

Sept 24 Bowling Green

Oct 1 Texas A&M

Oct 8 Arkansas

Oct 15 at Kentucky

Oct 22 at Alabama

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Auburn

Nov 12 Georgia

Nov 19 East Tennessee State

Nov 24 at Ole Miss

Auburn

Cross-divisional games: Missouri, @ Georgia

Non-conference games: Mercer, San Jose State, Penn State, WKU

2022 Auburn Football Schedule

Sept 3 Mercer

Sept 10 San Jose State

Sept 17 Penn State

Sept 24 Missouri

Oct 1 LSU

Oct 8 at Georgia

Oct 15 at Ole Miss

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Arkansas

Nov 5 at Mississippi State

Nov 12 Texas A&M

Nov 19 WKU

Nov 26 at Alabama

LSU

Cross-divisional games: Tennessee, @ Florida

Non-conference games: Florida State (New Orleans), Southern, New Mexico, UAB

2022 LSU Football Schedule

Sept 4 Florida State (in New Orleans)

Sept 10 Southern

Sept 17 Mississippi State

Sept 24 New Mexico

Oct 1 at Auburn

Oct 8 Tennessee

Oct 15 at Florida

Oct 22 Ole Miss

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Alabama

Nov 12 at Arkansas

Nov 19 UAB

Nov 26 at Texas A&M

Alabama

Cross-divisional games: Vanderbilt, @ Tennessee

Non-conference games: Utah State, @ Texas, ULM, Austin Peay

2022 Alabama Football Schedule

Sept 3 Utah State

Sept 10 at Texas

Sept 17 ULM

Sept 24 Vanderbilt

Oct 1 at Arkansas

Oct 8 Texas A&M

Oct 15 at Tennessee

Oct 22 Mississippi State

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at LSU

Nov 12 at Ole Miss

Nov 19 Austin Peay

Nov 26 Auburn

Vanderbilt

Cross-divisional games: @ Alabama, Ole Miss

Non-conference games: @ Hawaii, Elon, Wake Forest, @ Northern Illinois

2022 Vanderbilt Football Schedule

Aug 27 at Hawaii

Sept 3 Elon

Sept 10 Wake Forest

Sept 17 at Northern Illinois

Sept 24 at Alabama

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 Ole Miss

Oct 15 at Georgia

Oct 22 at Missouri

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 South Carolina

Nov 12 at Kentucky

Nov 19 Florida

Nov 26 Tennessee

South Carolina

Cross-divisional games: @ Arkansas, Texas A&M

Non-conference games: Georgia State, Charlotte, South Carolina State, @ Clemson

2022 South Carolina Football Schedule

Sept 3 Georgia State

Sept 10 at Arkansas

Sept 17 Georgia

Sept 24 Charlotte

Oct 1 South Carolina State

Oct 8 at Kentucky

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Texas A&M

Oct 29 Missouri

Nov 5 at Vanderbilt

Nov 12 at Florida

Nov 19 Tennessee

Nov 26 at Clemson

Kentucky

Cross-divisional games: @ Ole Miss, Mississippi State

Non-conference games: Miami University, Youngstown State, Northern Illinois, Louisville

2022 Kentucky Football Schedule

Sept 3 Miami University

Sept 10 at Florida

Sept 17 Youngstown State

Sept 24 Northern Illinois

Oct 1 at Ole Miss

Oct 8 South Carolina

Oct 15 Mississippi State

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Tennessee

Nov 5 at Missouri

Nov 12 Vanderbilt

Nov 19 Georgia

Nov 26 Louisville

Missouri

Cross-divisional games: @ Auburn, Arkansas

Non-conference games: Louisiana tech, @ Kansas State, Abilene Christian, New Mexico State

2022 Missouri Football Schedule

Sept 3 Louisiana Tech

Sept 10 at Kansas State

Sept 17 Abilene Christian

Sept 24 at Auburn

Oct 1 Georgia

Oct 8 at Florida

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Vanderbilt

Oct 29 at South Carolina

Nov 5 Kentucky

Nov 12 at Tennessee

Nov 19 New Mexico State

Nov 26 Arkansas

Tennessee

Cross-divisional games: @ LSU, Alabama

Non-conference games: Ball State, @ Pitt, Akron, UT Martin

2022 Tennessee Football Schedule

Sept 3 Ball State

Sept 10 at Pitt

Sept 17 Akron

Sept 24 Florida

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 at LSU

Oct 15 Alabama

Oct 22 UT Martin

Oct 29 Kentucky

Nov 5 at Georgia

Nov 12 Missouri

Nov 19 at South Carolina

Nov 26 at Vanderbilt

Florida

Cross-divisional games: LSU, @ Texas A&M

Non-conference games: Utah, USF, Eastern Washington, @ Florida State

2022 Florida Football Schedule

Sept 3 Utah

Sept 10 Kentucky

Sept 17 USF

Sept 24 at Tennessee

Oct 1 Eastern Washington

Oct 8 Missouri

Oct 15 LSU

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Georgia (in Jacksonville)

Nov 5 at Texas A&M

Nov 12 South Carolina

Nov 19 at Vanderbilt

Nov 25 at Florida State

Georgia

Cross-divisional games: Auburn, @ Mississippi State

Non-conference games: Oregon (ATL), Samford, Kent State, Georgia Tech

2022 Georgia Football Schedule

Sept 3 Oregon (in Atlanta)

Sept 10 Samford

Sept 17 at South Carolina

Sept 24 Kent State

Oct 1 at Missouri

Oct 8 Auburn

Oct 15 Vanderbilt

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Florida (in Jacksonville)

Nov 5 Tennessee

Nov 12 at Mississippi State

Nov 19 at Kentucky

Nov 26 Georgia Tech

