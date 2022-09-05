Every season-opening game for Chiefs since 2013
The 2022 NFL season has nearly arrived.
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting prepared to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. They’re hoping it won’t be the last time they grace the site of Super Bowl LVII this season. The team is also hoping to carry over some of the Week 1 success they’ve had over the years.
The Chiefs have an 8-1 record in season-opening games since 2013 when Andy Reid first became head coach of the team. Five of those nine games have come on the road and those were all victories. That bodes well for Kansas City as they head into Arizona and get 2022 underway.
Here’s a quick trip down memory lane with a look at every opening week game for the Chiefs since 2013:
2013: at Jaguars
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Results: Chiefs 28, Jags 2
2014: vs. Tennessee Titans
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Results: Titans 26, Chiefs 10
2015: at Houston Texans
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Results: Chiefs 27, Texans 20
2016: vs. San Diego Chargers
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Results: Chiefs 33, Chargers 27
2017: at New England Patriots
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Results: Chiefs 42, Patriots 27
2018: at Los Angeles Chargers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Results: Chiefs 38, Chargers 28
2019: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Results: Chiefs 40, Jags 26
2020: vs. Houston Texans
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Results: Chiefs 34, Texans 20
2021: vs. Cleveland Browns
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Results: Chiefs 33, Browns 29