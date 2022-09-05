Every season-opening game for Chiefs since 2013

The 2022 NFL season has nearly arrived.

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting prepared to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. They’re hoping it won’t be the last time they grace the site of Super Bowl LVII this season. The team is also hoping to carry over some of the Week 1 success they’ve had over the years.

The Chiefs have an 8-1 record in season-opening games since 2013 when Andy Reid first became head coach of the team. Five of those nine games have come on the road and those were all victories. That bodes well for Kansas City as they head into Arizona and get 2022 underway.

Here’s a quick trip down memory lane with a look at every opening week game for the Chiefs since 2013:

2013: at Jaguars

Results: Chiefs 28, Jags 2

2014: vs. Tennessee Titans

Results: Titans 26, Chiefs 10

2015: at Houston Texans

Results: Chiefs 27, Texans 20

2016: vs. San Diego Chargers

Results: Chiefs 33, Chargers 27

2017: at New England Patriots

Results: Chiefs 42, Patriots 27

2018: at Los Angeles Chargers

Results: Chiefs 38, Chargers 28

2019: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Results: Chiefs 40, Jags 26

2020: vs. Houston Texans

Results: Chiefs 34, Texans 20

2021: vs. Cleveland Browns

Results: Chiefs 33, Browns 29

