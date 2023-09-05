Every season-opening game for Chargers since 2011

After a massive collapse in the 2022 playoffs to the Jaguars, the Chargers are more motivated than ever to put that to bed and make it a deeper run this season. It all starts in Week 1, as Los Angeles hosts the Dolphins this Sunday.

How have the Bolts fared in season openers? Here’s a look at every opening week game for them since 2011:

Result: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24

Result: Chargers 20, Commanders 16

Result: Chargers 16, Bengals 13

Result: Chargers 30, Colts 24 OT

2018: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Result: Chiefs 38, Chargers 28

Result: Broncos 24, Chargers 21

2016: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Result: Chiefs 33, Chargers 27 OT

Result: Chargers 33, Lions 28

Result: Cardinals 18, Chargers 17

Result: Texans 31, Chargers 28

2012: @ Oakland Raiders

Result: Chargers 22, Raiders 14

Result: Chargers 24, Vikings 17

