Every season-opening game for Chargers since 2011
After a massive collapse in the 2022 playoffs to the Jaguars, the Chargers are more motivated than ever to put that to bed and make it a deeper run this season. It all starts in Week 1, as Los Angeles hosts the Dolphins this Sunday.
How have the Bolts fared in season openers? Here’s a look at every opening week game for them since 2011:
2022: @ Kansas City Chiefs
Result: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24
2021: @ Washington Commanders
Result: Chargers 20, Commanders 16
2020: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Result: Chargers 16, Bengals 13
2019: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Result: Chargers 30, Colts 24 OT
2018: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Result: Chiefs 38, Chargers 28
2017: @ Denver Broncos
Result: Broncos 24, Chargers 21
2016: @ Kansas City Chiefs
Result: Chiefs 33, Chargers 27 OT
2015: vs. Detroit Lions
Result: Chargers 33, Lions 28
2014: @ Arizona Cardinals
Result: Cardinals 18, Chargers 17
2013: vs. Houston Texans
Result: Texans 31, Chargers 28
2012: @ Oakland Raiders
Result: Chargers 22, Raiders 14
2011: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Result: Chargers 24, Vikings 17