Every season-opening game for Bears since 2011

The wait is over, and it’s officially game week.

The Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Soldier Field, which will be the first matchup following Aaron Rodgers’ departure from the Packers. Now, it’ll be Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love as a new chapter of the rivalry begins.

The Bears will open the season at home for the third time in the last six years. Chicago has won just two of the last nine season openers. But they did win last year’s opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s a look at every opening week game for the Bears since 2011:

2022: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Result: Bears 19, 49ers 10

2021: at Los Angeles Rams

Result: Rams 34, Bears 14

2020: at Detroit Lions

Result: Bears 27, Lions 23

2019: vs. Green Bay Packers

Result: Packers 10, Bears 3

2018: at Green Bay Packers

Result: Packers 24, Bears 23

Result: Falcons 23, Bears 17

2016: at Houston Texans

Result: Texans 23, Bears 14

2015: vs. Green Bay Packers

Result: Packers 31, Bears 23

Result: Bills 23, Bears 20 (OT)

Result: Bears 24, Bengals 21

Result: Bears 41, Colts 21

2011: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Result: Bears 30, Falcons 12

