Every season-opening game for Bears since 2011
The wait is over, and it’s officially game week.
The Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Soldier Field, which will be the first matchup following Aaron Rodgers’ departure from the Packers. Now, it’ll be Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love as a new chapter of the rivalry begins.
The Bears will open the season at home for the third time in the last six years. Chicago has won just two of the last nine season openers. But they did win last year’s opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Here’s a look at every opening week game for the Bears since 2011:
2022: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Result: Bears 19, 49ers 10
2021: at Los Angeles Rams
Result: Rams 34, Bears 14
2020: at Detroit Lions
Result: Bears 27, Lions 23
2019: vs. Green Bay Packers
Result: Packers 10, Bears 3
2018: at Green Bay Packers
Result: Packers 24, Bears 23
2017: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Result: Falcons 23, Bears 17
2016: at Houston Texans
Result: Texans 23, Bears 14
2015: vs. Green Bay Packers
Result: Packers 31, Bears 23
2014: vs. Buffalo Bills
Result: Bills 23, Bears 20 (OT)
2013: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Result: Bears 24, Bengals 21
2012: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Result: Bears 41, Colts 21
2011: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Result: Bears 30, Falcons 12