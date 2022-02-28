Every Safety Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Nick Saban and Alabama have dominated the competition both on the field and on the recruiting trail for more than a decade. After all, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and nobody has done it better than Saban. The on-the-field success is a product of Saban’s ability to draw in some of the nation’s top talent.

Now that the 2022 class is wrapped up, Saban and his staff have shifted their focus to the class of 2023. Here at Roll Tide Wire, we are in the middle of a series of stories listing who Alabama has offered at each position for the class of 2023. Already completed are the quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, and cornerbacks that Alabama has offered in the class of 2023.

Today, we are going to take a look at the safety position.

Caleb Downs (Hoschton, GA)

Mill Creek's (GA) 5-star safety @caleb_downs2 is the COMPLETE PACKAGE. Dude is a straight baller on all three phases of the game. 🎥: https://t.co/u2N0a5UyA9 pic.twitter.com/OXDYOBoVlI — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) February 25, 2022

Five-star prospect

No. 1 ranked safety in 2023

Offers from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and North Carolina among others

Joenel Aguero (Danvers, MA)

Four-star safety Joenel Aguero loved everything about his Junior Day visit to #Alabama. He has been to Tuscaloosa twice and expects to return next month. He goes in-depth on his recent visit with the Tide- https://t.co/cVBQPEicvx @bamainsider #RollTide pic.twitter.com/YzDy80nyaa — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) February 2, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 2 ranked safety in 2023

Georiga is considered the favorite but also has Alabama, LSU, and Florida among his list of schools

Story continues

Derek Williams (New Iberia, LA)

Four-star prospect

No. 3 ranked safety in 2023

Alabama, Texas, and LSU are all in pursuit among others

Peyton Bowen (Denton. Texas)

Smart adjustment by Denton Guyer to get safety prospect Peyton Bowen the ball…No. 51 in the 2023 On300 is a dynamic return man and playmaker https://t.co/AJtu9L93Df pic.twitter.com/8flxRB02gG — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) December 19, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 4 rated safety in 2023

Committed to Notre Dame

Makari Vickers (Tallahassee, Florida)

Alabama, Georgia and LSU are among the schools in the mix for 2023 four-star DB Makari Vickers.@RWrightRivals caught up with Vickers to get the latest on his recruitment: https://t.co/2LHIH5PdM4 pic.twitter.com/qr3d2oejNh — Rivals (@Rivals) November 19, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 5 rated safety in 2023

Looks to be a battle between Alabama and Florida State

Terrance Love (Fairburn, Georgia)

Top-100 ATH Terrance Love had been looking toward a January commitment. He’s since slowed things down a bit, but they could be picking back as he has some new programs near the top of his list. He lays out his new plan here — https://t.co/OUZcSVe90W pic.twitter.com/6Y4K1AHXtL — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) February 23, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 7 rated safety in 2023

Considered a heavy Auburn lean

Jamel Johnson (Arlington, Texas)

JUST IN: Arlington (Texas) Seguin 2023 4 ⭐️ defensive back Jamel Johnson commits to Texas over Oklahoma, Texas A&M and LSU live on @CBSSportsHQ. 🔗(FREE): https://t.co/f1eNjREtet pic.twitter.com/s92fLFGCWC — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) November 4, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 9 rated safety in 2023

Committed to Texas

Rahmir Stewart (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

The #1 Safety in the Class of 2023, Rahmir Stewart, has trimmed his list down to 14 Schools The 6’0 195 Safety from Philadelphia, PA is Ranked as the #11 Player Overall in the Class of 2023 pic.twitter.com/Izg6jNX5Fj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 5, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 10 rated safety in 2023

Recently trimmed his list down to 14 schools including Alabama in his list

Elliot Washington (Venice, Florida)

Four-star prospect

No. 20 ranked safety in 2023

Committed to Alabama

Jayden Bonsu (Hillside, New Jersey)

Four-star safety Jayden Bonsu described his offer from #Alabama earlier this week as “pure excitement!” The last time the Tide signed an athlete from Bonsu’s school was in 2015-Minkah Fitzpatrick. Bonsu talks about his recent offer-https://t.co/5W2mPrrqP7 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Db3XHtVbij — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) February 25, 2022

Three-star prospect

No. 33 ranked safety in 2023

Considering Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Ole Miss, and Penn State

Jordan Castell (Winter Garden, Florida)

Three-star prospect

No. 36 ranked safety in 2023

Alabama, South Carolina, Indiana, and West Virginia look to be the favorites

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1