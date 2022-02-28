Every Safety Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stacey Blackwood
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nick Saban
    Nick Saban
    American football coach

Nick Saban and Alabama have dominated the competition both on the field and on the recruiting trail for more than a decade. After all, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and nobody has done it better than Saban. The on-the-field success is a product of Saban’s ability to draw in some of the nation’s top talent.

Now that the 2022 class is wrapped up, Saban and his staff have shifted their focus to the class of 2023. Here at Roll Tide Wire, we are in the middle of a series of stories listing who Alabama has offered at each position for the class of 2023. Already completed are the quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, and cornerbacks that Alabama has offered in the class of 2023.

Today, we are going to take a look at the safety position.

Caleb Downs (Hoschton, GA)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 1 ranked safety in 2023

  • Offers from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and North Carolina among others

Joenel Aguero (Danvers, MA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 2 ranked safety in 2023

  • Georiga is considered the favorite but also has Alabama, LSU, and Florida among his list of schools

Derek Williams (New Iberia, LA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 3 ranked safety in 2023

  • Alabama, Texas, and LSU are all in pursuit among others

Peyton Bowen (Denton. Texas)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 4 rated safety in 2023

  • Committed to Notre Dame

Makari Vickers (Tallahassee, Florida)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 5 rated safety in 2023

  • Looks to be a battle between Alabama and Florida State

Terrance Love (Fairburn, Georgia)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 7 rated safety in 2023

  • Considered a heavy Auburn lean

Jamel Johnson (Arlington, Texas)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 9 rated safety in 2023

  • Committed to Texas

Rahmir Stewart (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 10 rated safety in 2023

  • Recently trimmed his list down to 14 schools including Alabama in his list

Elliot Washington (Venice, Florida)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 20 ranked safety in 2023

  • Committed to Alabama

Jayden Bonsu (Hillside, New Jersey)

Jordan Castell (Winter Garden, Florida)

  • Three-star prospect

  • No. 36 ranked safety in 2023

  • Alabama, South Carolina, Indiana, and West Virginia look to be the favorites

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Recommended Stories