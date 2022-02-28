Every Safety Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Nick SabanAmerican football coach
Nick Saban and Alabama have dominated the competition both on the field and on the recruiting trail for more than a decade. After all, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and nobody has done it better than Saban. The on-the-field success is a product of Saban’s ability to draw in some of the nation’s top talent.
Now that the 2022 class is wrapped up, Saban and his staff have shifted their focus to the class of 2023. Here at Roll Tide Wire, we are in the middle of a series of stories listing who Alabama has offered at each position for the class of 2023. Already completed are the quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, and cornerbacks that Alabama has offered in the class of 2023.
Today, we are going to take a look at the safety position.
Caleb Downs (Hoschton, GA)
Mill Creek's (GA) 5-star safety @caleb_downs2 is the COMPLETE PACKAGE.
Dude is a straight baller on all three phases of the game.
🎥: https://t.co/u2N0a5UyA9 pic.twitter.com/OXDYOBoVlI
— Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) February 25, 2022
Five-star prospect
No. 1 ranked safety in 2023
Offers from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and North Carolina among others
Joenel Aguero (Danvers, MA)
Four-star safety Joenel Aguero loved everything about his Junior Day visit to #Alabama. He has been to Tuscaloosa twice and expects to return next month. He goes in-depth on his recent visit with the Tide- https://t.co/cVBQPEicvx @bamainsider #RollTide pic.twitter.com/YzDy80nyaa
— Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) February 2, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 2 ranked safety in 2023
Georiga is considered the favorite but also has Alabama, LSU, and Florida among his list of schools
Derek Williams (New Iberia, LA)
AGTG! BLESSED to receive an offer from the University of Alabama #RollTide 🐘 @ryantoine @CoachGolding @skiez8wawg @PublicSKOOL_Bun @JeritRoser @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/zdgR5mlEjM
— Derek williams jr. 🏈❗️ (@derek2_williams) January 26, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 3 ranked safety in 2023
Alabama, Texas, and LSU are all in pursuit among others
Peyton Bowen (Denton. Texas)
Smart adjustment by Denton Guyer to get safety prospect Peyton Bowen the ball…No. 51 in the 2023 On300 is a dynamic return man and playmaker https://t.co/AJtu9L93Df pic.twitter.com/8flxRB02gG
— Charles Power (@CharlesPower) December 19, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 4 rated safety in 2023
Committed to Notre Dame
Makari Vickers (Tallahassee, Florida)
Alabama, Georgia and LSU are among the schools in the mix for 2023 four-star DB Makari Vickers.@RWrightRivals caught up with Vickers to get the latest on his recruitment: https://t.co/2LHIH5PdM4 pic.twitter.com/qr3d2oejNh
— Rivals (@Rivals) November 19, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 5 rated safety in 2023
Looks to be a battle between Alabama and Florida State
Terrance Love (Fairburn, Georgia)
Top-100 ATH Terrance Love had been looking toward a January commitment. He’s since slowed things down a bit, but they could be picking back as he has some new programs near the top of his list. He lays out his new plan here — https://t.co/OUZcSVe90W pic.twitter.com/6Y4K1AHXtL
— Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) February 23, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 7 rated safety in 2023
Considered a heavy Auburn lean
Jamel Johnson (Arlington, Texas)
JUST IN: Arlington (Texas) Seguin 2023 4 ⭐️ defensive back Jamel Johnson commits to Texas over Oklahoma, Texas A&M and LSU live on @CBSSportsHQ.
🔗(FREE): https://t.co/f1eNjREtet pic.twitter.com/s92fLFGCWC
— Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) November 4, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 9 rated safety in 2023
Committed to Texas
Rahmir Stewart (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
The #1 Safety in the Class of 2023, Rahmir Stewart, has trimmed his list down to 14 Schools
The 6’0 195 Safety from Philadelphia, PA is Ranked as the #11 Player Overall in the Class of 2023 pic.twitter.com/Izg6jNX5Fj
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 5, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 10 rated safety in 2023
Recently trimmed his list down to 14 schools including Alabama in his list
Elliot Washington (Venice, Florida)
100% COMMITTED 🐘ROLL TIDE ROLL‼️@Coach_TRob @BAMACoachG @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/RnZWcqeKKs
— Elliot Washington II (@E_WashingtonII) January 31, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 20 ranked safety in 2023
Committed to Alabama
Jayden Bonsu (Hillside, New Jersey)
Four-star safety Jayden Bonsu described his offer from #Alabama earlier this week as “pure excitement!” The last time the Tide signed an athlete from Bonsu’s school was in 2015-Minkah Fitzpatrick. Bonsu talks about his recent offer-https://t.co/5W2mPrrqP7 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Db3XHtVbij
— Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) February 25, 2022
Three-star prospect
No. 33 ranked safety in 2023
Considering Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Ole Miss, and Penn State
Jordan Castell (Winter Garden, Florida)
@Jordan_castell with the game clinching Interception pic.twitter.com/zdDZJ8zEV0
— elite100prospects (@elite100prospec) October 23, 2021
Three-star prospect
No. 36 ranked safety in 2023
Alabama, South Carolina, Indiana, and West Virginia look to be the favorites
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
1
1