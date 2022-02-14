Every sack by the Rams' defense Super Bowl LVI
Watch every sack by the Los Angeles Rams' defense during Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Colts appear ready to cut bait on quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz will probably be traded or released by March 18, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. The reason March 18 is significant is that Wentz’s contract calls for his full $22 million base salary to be guaranteed, and for him to receive a $6.29 [more]
Instant analysis after Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
There are tons of options for streaming Super Bowl LVI online, plus some free (and legal) options as well.
Colt McCoy tried to encourage a banged-up Murray to take the final snaps of the game. Murray would not.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson predicted who the winner of Super Bowl LVI will be
Longtime NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge today. Peterson, who had been in Los Angeles for pre-Super Bowl festivities, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident with his wife on a plane that was about to take off, according to TMZ.com. The report says the [more]
Super Bowl LVI kicks off in just a few hours and one of the NFL’s young stars will be front and center on the world’s biggest stage. On Sunday, Joe Burrow will try and help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams live on NBC and Peacock. Should
Kickoff for Super Bowl 2022 is just moments away and the game is airing LIVE on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, start time, teams playing, halftime show, national anthem, TV
He’s retired, for now. He’s under contract with the Buccaneers, for now. The question is whether Tom Brady will stay retired — and whether the Buccaneers will make irreversible plans for life without him before he potentially unretires. Six days after the First Annual Brady Retirement Watch ended, Brady himself commenced the First Annual Brady [more]
A year after winning a Super Bowl ring with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown was sitting next to Ye at SoFi Stadium.
While the Browns seem unlikely to get involved in the QB trade market, the Super Bowl Sunday leaks about Kyler Murray could signal fast and furious action at the game's most important position. Perhaps the fallout impacts the Browns in other ways:
Super Bowl LVI is just about to kick off and this year’s pregame entertainment including the performance of the national anthem is set. Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Super Bowl 2022
Peterson was reportedly taken off his flight at LAX on Sunday morning,
Andrew Whitworth, 40, is one of the LA Rams' most important players. As he ages in the league, he has taken a stricter approach to his lifestyle.
Watch Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrives for the Super Bowl 2022 in a stylish black and white suit before facing the L.A. Rams.
It sure sounds like Michaels will be anywhere but an NBC booth next season.