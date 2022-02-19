Every running back that Texas has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Texas is hoping to keep their recruiting momentum rolling into the 2023 cycle.

The Longhorns concluded the 2022 cycle with the No. 5 recruiting class in the country and a top 10 transfer portal class as well. That is an impressive feat considering Texas finished with a 5-7 record in Steve Sarkisian’s first year with the program.

Four-star Jaydon Blue was the lone running back signee for Texas in their 2022 class after Jamarion Miller flipped his commitment to Alabama. Fortunately for the Longhorns, they’re in the mix for a few of the nation’s top ball carriers in the 2023 class.

Five-star Rueben Owens is atop Texas’ board and they have remained in close contact with him throughout his recruitment. New running backs coach Tashard Choice has also offered a few diamond in the rough prospects since arriving in Austin.

Here is each running back that the Longhorns have extended an offer to in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, FL)

🔥 BIG PLAY 🔥 2023 #Rivals100 RB Richard Young breaks through the line for the TD run 👇@richardyoung239 | 🎥: @RWrightRivals More top plays: https://t.co/5Ss6GRlGl0 pic.twitter.com/OYgwFVMPxQ — Rivals (@Rivals) October 16, 2021

Five-star prospect

No. 1 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

Announced top 10 schools of Miami, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Oregon, Oklahoma and USC

Rueben Owens (El Campo, TX)

Mentioned the slide-cut and jump-cut ability of new 2023 #Longhorns RB commit Rueben Owens earlier. He shows off both on this play. Just an absolutely elite, five-star play here. pic.twitter.com/FNM3lLPiiA — Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) February 26, 2021

Five-star prospect

No. 2 running back in 2023 recruiting class

Owens was once committed to Texas and the Longhorns are still in good standing with him

Justice Haynes (Roswell, GA)

This run by Justice Haynes on Friday sums this 2023 RB up in a nutshell. Patient to set up blocks didn’t try to hit that next gear until he needed to and then boom he was gone. pic.twitter.com/yefU4JbrZL — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) October 12, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 3 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

247Sports crystal ball prediction entered for Georgia

Cedric Baxter Jr. (Orlando, FL)

2023 ATH Cedric Baxter backed off his pledge to Florida State today. For more coverage of the Seminoles, follow @warchant pic.twitter.com/Z1xLxZTiVl — Rivals (@Rivals) April 16, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 4 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

Baxter was once committed to Florida State, but now has a top seven list of Texas, Alabama, Florida State, Arkansas, USC, Ohio State and UCF.

Treyaun Webb (Jacksonville, FL)

2023 Top247 RB Treyaun Webb with a grown man run in Florida’s 2A state title game. Former OU commit already has 71 yards rushing in the 1Q. https://t.co/Ttn6lXozZd pic.twitter.com/2wEkauFxTL — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) December 10, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 6 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

Webb was once an Oklahoma commit, but chose to reopen his recruitment when Lincoln Riley departed for USC. Georgia is now the favorite to land him.

Tre Wisner (Waco, TX)

Elite 2023 RB Tre Wisner (@1waytreway) has been leading by example at summer workouts for Waco Connally. @TFB_Sooners | @TFB_Texas pic.twitter.com/gAX9i8GU4k — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) June 16, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 10 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

Among his top schools are Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Ohio State, LSU, Washington, Oregon

Javin Simpkins (Miami, FL)

Class of 2023 RB Javin Simpkins backed off his commitment to Georgia Tech over the weekend. The Jackets 2023 class ranks No. 26 nationally: https://t.co/ZVCK7d9lsY pic.twitter.com/bbRApehkkT — Rivals (@Rivals) December 13, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 16 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

Former Georgia Tech commit, Texas’ hiring of Tashard Choice has his attention

A'Marion Peterson (Wichita Falls, TX)

Wichita Falls Hirschi sophomore @APeterson_27 puts the Huskies in scoring range. Springtown leading 34-22, 9 minutes left in regulation #txhsfb | @HirschiFootball | @TheOldCoach pic.twitter.com/F82gfu01fR — Matthew Alan Brice (@KingMathias81) October 17, 2020

Three-star prospect

No. 22 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

Also runs track and has received offers from a handful of Big 12 programs

Cameron Cook (Round Rock, TX)

Unranked prospect

Texas District 25-6A first-team selection as a sophomore in 2020.

