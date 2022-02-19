Every running back that Texas has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Cami Griffin
·4 min read

Texas is hoping to keep their recruiting momentum rolling into the 2023 cycle.

The Longhorns concluded the 2022 cycle with the No. 5 recruiting class in the country and a top 10 transfer portal class as well. That is an impressive feat considering Texas finished with a 5-7 record in Steve Sarkisian’s first year with the program.

Four-star Jaydon Blue was the lone running back signee for Texas in their 2022 class after Jamarion Miller flipped his commitment to Alabama. Fortunately for the Longhorns, they’re in the mix for a few of the nation’s top ball carriers in the 2023 class.

Five-star Rueben Owens is atop Texas’ board and they have remained in close contact with him throughout his recruitment. New running backs coach Tashard Choice has also offered a few diamond in the rough prospects since arriving in Austin.

Here is each running back that the Longhorns have extended an offer to in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, FL)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 1 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Announced top 10 schools of Miami, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Oregon, Oklahoma and USC

Rueben Owens (El Campo, TX)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 2 running back in 2023 recruiting class

  • Owens was once committed to Texas and the Longhorns are still in good standing with him

Justice Haynes (Roswell, GA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 3 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

  • 247Sports crystal ball prediction entered for Georgia

Cedric Baxter Jr. (Orlando, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 4 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Baxter was once committed to Florida State, but now has a top seven list of Texas, Alabama, Florida State, Arkansas, USC, Ohio State and UCF.

Treyaun Webb (Jacksonville, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 6 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Webb was once an Oklahoma commit, but chose to reopen his recruitment when Lincoln Riley departed for USC. Georgia is now the favorite to land him.

Tre Wisner (Waco, TX)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 10 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Among his top schools are Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Ohio State, LSU, Washington, Oregon

Javin Simpkins (Miami, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 16 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Former Georgia Tech commit, Texas’ hiring of Tashard Choice has his attention

A'Marion Peterson (Wichita Falls, TX)

  • Three-star prospect

  • No. 22 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Also runs track and has received offers from a handful of Big 12 programs

Cameron Cook (Round Rock, TX)

  • Unranked prospect

  • Texas District 25-6A first-team selection as a sophomore in 2020.

1

1

Recommended Stories