Every Running Back the Oklahoma Sooners have offered in the 2025 recruiting cycle

John Williams
·4 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners pulled together an incredible running back class in the 2024 cycle. DeMarco Murray added the No. 1 running back in the nation in Taylor Tatum and two incredibly productive players from the state of Oklahoma in Xavier Robinson and Andy Bass.

Now, the Sooners hope they can continue to add to their running back depth in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

They have the No. 3 class in the nation at this point, according to 247Sports, but they don’t have a running back in the class just yet. It’s still very early, as we’ve seen Oklahoma’s recruiting classes come together in the spring and summer prior to that class’ national signing day.

According to 247Sports, the Sooners have issued offers to 11 running backs in the cycle. Three of those players are currently committed to other schools, but here are the players the Sooners have offered in 2025.

Harlem Berry - Metairie, La. - Committed to LSU

National Rank: 57

Position Rank: 2

State Rank: 1

Rating: 4-Star

Gideon Davidson - Lynchburg, Va. - Committed to Clemson

National Rank: 82

Position Rank: 3

State Rank: 4

Rating: 4-Star

Jordan Davison - Santa Ana, Ca.

National Rank: 147

Position Rank: 7

State Rank: 12

Rating: 4-Star

Michael Turner - North Richland Hills, Texas

National Rank: 184

Position Rank: 12

State Rank: 26

Rating: 4-Star

Byron Louis - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

National Rank: 190

Position Rank: 13

State Rank: 21

Rating: 4-Star

Deondrae Riden - DeSoto, Texas

National Rank: 224

Position Rank: 15

State Rank: 33

Rating: 4-Star

Jamarion Parker - St. Louis, Mo. - Committed to Arkansas

National Rank: 243

Position Rank: 16

State Rank: 3

Rating: 4-Star

Tory Blaylock - Humble, Texas

National Rank: NA

Position Rank: 19

State Rank: 38

Rating: 4-Star

Donovan Johnson - Bradenton, Fla.

National Rank: N/A

Position Rank: 20

State Rank: 33

Rating: 4-Star

Riley Wormley - Southlake, Texas

National Rank: N/A

Position Rank: 33

State Rank: 61

Rating: 3-Star

Aivery Haynesworth - Murfreesboro, Tenn.

National Rank: N/A

Position Rank: 83

State Rank: 43

Rating: 3-Star

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire