Every Running Back the Oklahoma Sooners have offered in the 2025 recruiting cycle
The Oklahoma Sooners pulled together an incredible running back class in the 2024 cycle. DeMarco Murray added the No. 1 running back in the nation in Taylor Tatum and two incredibly productive players from the state of Oklahoma in Xavier Robinson and Andy Bass.
Now, the Sooners hope they can continue to add to their running back depth in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
They have the No. 3 class in the nation at this point, according to 247Sports, but they don’t have a running back in the class just yet. It’s still very early, as we’ve seen Oklahoma’s recruiting classes come together in the spring and summer prior to that class’ national signing day.
According to 247Sports, the Sooners have issued offers to 11 running backs in the cycle. Three of those players are currently committed to other schools, but here are the players the Sooners have offered in 2025.
Harlem Berry - Metairie, La. - Committed to LSU
BREAKING: Five-Star RB Harlem Berry tells me he has Committed to LSU!
The No. 1 RB in the ‘25 Class chose the Tigers over Texas & Florida
“There’s no place like home!” #UANEXT https://t.co/n4orZCtka7 pic.twitter.com/bmPCk1STm9
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2024
National Rank: 57
Position Rank: 2
State Rank: 1
Rating: 4-Star
Gideon Davidson - Lynchburg, Va. - Committed to Clemson
BREAKING: Four-Star RB Gideon Davidson (2025) has Committed to Clemson!
The 6’0 190 RB from Lynchburg, VA chose the Tigers over Ohio State, Notre Dame, & others.
He ranks as a Top 70 Player in the ‘25 Class 🐅https://t.co/vcMsmZWS0I pic.twitter.com/wwff10uqyj
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 14, 2023
National Rank: 82
Position Rank: 3
State Rank: 4
Rating: 4-Star
Jordan Davison - Santa Ana, Ca.
I’m Extremely Blessed to say I have received an Offer From THE UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA. Thank you for believing in me! @DeMarcoMurray @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb @OU_Football @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @GregBiggins @CoachBriscoeWR @jnashmusic pic.twitter.com/wX2MqnmwSY
— Jordon Davison (@Jord0n2) September 25, 2022
National Rank: 147
Position Rank: 7
State Rank: 12
Rating: 4-Star
Michael Turner - North Richland Hills, Texas
I am beyond blessed to say I received an offer from Oklahoma university ❤️🤍@GedKates @CoachHiles @DeMarcoMurray @Coach_Leb pic.twitter.com/hqFtWqTBLG
— Michael Turner jr (@MichaelTurnerj) June 5, 2023
National Rank: 184
Position Rank: 12
State Rank: 26
Rating: 4-Star
Byron Louis - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Blessed and honored to receive an Offer from Oklahoma University ❤️🤍 @CoachVenables @DeMarcoMurray @CoachToddBates @OU_Football @CoachBobStoops @soonergridiron @ahspatfootball @D2Dperformance @DP214EVER @larryblustein @Rivals @247Sports #BoomerSooner #blessed #Goddid 2️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/gRN3rrFma1
— Byron Louis (@byronlouis_) January 18, 2023
National Rank: 190
Position Rank: 13
State Rank: 21
Rating: 4-Star
Deondrae Riden - DeSoto, Texas
2025 running back and four-star recruit Deondrae Riden receives an offer from Oklahoma. Riden has a ton of potential at the next level. https://t.co/88TxNdYZfn
— Sooners Wire (@SoonersWire) May 20, 2023
National Rank: 224
Position Rank: 15
State Rank: 33
Rating: 4-Star
Jamarion Parker - St. Louis, Mo. - Committed to Arkansas
Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Oklahoma!! #BoomerSooner #OUDNA @OU_Football @DeMarcoMurray @CoachVenables @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @JoshHelmholdt @MohrRecruiting @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @adamgorney @On3sports pic.twitter.com/42dT4Ikh0v
— Jamarion Parker (@JAMARIONPARKER_) March 25, 2023
National Rank: 243
Position Rank: 16
State Rank: 3
Rating: 4-Star
Tory Blaylock - Humble, Texas
#AGTG After a Great conversation with @DeMarcoMurray i’m blessed to receive an offer from The University of Oklahoma ♥️🤍@OU_Football @blaylock_23 @jacorynichols @TimVerghese @AHSEagleFB @jacorynichols @MarcG14Line @On3sports #Boomersooner #Blessed pic.twitter.com/DfXMmINHnw
— Tory Blaylock (@tory_blaylock6) August 18, 2022
National Rank: NA
Position Rank: 19
State Rank: 38
Rating: 4-Star
Donovan Johnson - Bradenton, Fla.
Blessed and Honored to receive my 34th offer from The University of Oklahoma #BOOMERSOONER #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/9bDHgLLrFz
— 150 (@donovanj_) June 22, 2019
National Rank: N/A
Position Rank: 20
State Rank: 33
Rating: 4-Star
Riley Wormley - Southlake, Texas
Grateful for the journey this season, though it didn’t kick off as planned. With the grace of God and the incredible support of the Southlake Coaches & Community, I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ProtectTheTradition https://t.co/XpTPOvOydT
— 𝑹𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾 (@RileyWormley) December 15, 2023
National Rank: N/A
Position Rank: 33
State Rank: 61
Rating: 3-Star
Aivery Haynesworth - Murfreesboro, Tenn.
offered @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong247 @DeMarcoMurray @CoachCreasy_OHS @Rbcoachdgraham pic.twitter.com/LSwp8EDgOS
— aivery.haynesworth (@newaiv1) November 20, 2022
National Rank: N/A
Position Rank: 83
State Rank: 43
Rating: 3-Star