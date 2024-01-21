Every Running Back the Oklahoma Sooners have offered in the 2025 recruiting cycle

The Oklahoma Sooners pulled together an incredible running back class in the 2024 cycle. DeMarco Murray added the No. 1 running back in the nation in Taylor Tatum and two incredibly productive players from the state of Oklahoma in Xavier Robinson and Andy Bass.

Now, the Sooners hope they can continue to add to their running back depth in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

They have the No. 3 class in the nation at this point, according to 247Sports, but they don’t have a running back in the class just yet. It’s still very early, as we’ve seen Oklahoma’s recruiting classes come together in the spring and summer prior to that class’ national signing day.

According to 247Sports, the Sooners have issued offers to 11 running backs in the cycle. Three of those players are currently committed to other schools, but here are the players the Sooners have offered in 2025.

Harlem Berry - Metairie, La. - Committed to LSU

BREAKING: Five-Star RB Harlem Berry tells me he has Committed to LSU! The No. 1 RB in the ‘25 Class chose the Tigers over Texas & Florida “There’s no place like home!” #UANEXT https://t.co/n4orZCtka7 pic.twitter.com/bmPCk1STm9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2024

National Rank: 57

Position Rank: 2

State Rank: 1

Rating: 4-Star

Gideon Davidson - Lynchburg, Va. - Committed to Clemson

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Gideon Davidson (2025) has Committed to Clemson! The 6’0 190 RB from Lynchburg, VA chose the Tigers over Ohio State, Notre Dame, & others. He ranks as a Top 70 Player in the ‘25 Class 🐅https://t.co/vcMsmZWS0I pic.twitter.com/wwff10uqyj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 14, 2023

National Rank: 82

Position Rank: 3

State Rank: 4

Rating: 4-Star

Jordan Davison - Santa Ana, Ca.

National Rank: 147

Position Rank: 7

State Rank: 12

Rating: 4-Star

Michael Turner - North Richland Hills, Texas

National Rank: 184

Position Rank: 12

State Rank: 26

Rating: 4-Star

Byron Louis - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

National Rank: 190

Position Rank: 13

State Rank: 21

Rating: 4-Star

Deondrae Riden - DeSoto, Texas

2025 running back and four-star recruit Deondrae Riden receives an offer from Oklahoma. Riden has a ton of potential at the next level. https://t.co/88TxNdYZfn — Sooners Wire (@SoonersWire) May 20, 2023

National Rank: 224

Position Rank: 15

State Rank: 33

Rating: 4-Star

Jamarion Parker - St. Louis, Mo. - Committed to Arkansas

National Rank: 243

Position Rank: 16

State Rank: 3

Rating: 4-Star

Tory Blaylock - Humble, Texas

National Rank: NA

Position Rank: 19

State Rank: 38

Rating: 4-Star

Donovan Johnson - Bradenton, Fla.

Blessed and Honored to receive my 34th offer from The University of Oklahoma #BOOMERSOONER #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/9bDHgLLrFz — 150 (@donovanj_) June 22, 2019

National Rank: N/A

Position Rank: 20

State Rank: 33

Rating: 4-Star

Riley Wormley - Southlake, Texas

Grateful for the journey this season, though it didn’t kick off as planned. With the grace of God and the incredible support of the Southlake Coaches & Community, I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ProtectTheTradition https://t.co/XpTPOvOydT — 𝑹𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾 (@RileyWormley) December 15, 2023

National Rank: N/A

Position Rank: 33

State Rank: 61

Rating: 3-Star

Aivery Haynesworth - Murfreesboro, Tenn.

National Rank: N/A

Position Rank: 83

State Rank: 43

Rating: 3-Star

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire