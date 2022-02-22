Every running back that Oklahoma has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

The Oklahoma Sooners have had a lot of success over the years recruiting and developing the running back position. Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine were instrumental to Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run.

Adrian Peterson is a college football legend and one of the best running backs of the last 20 years. Another Sooners great DeMarco Murray led the league in rushing in 2014 and has returned as one of the best recruiters and running backs coaches in college football.

DeMarco Murray has been an x-factor on the recruiting trail, keeping big-time running back prospects Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk in the fold while others in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes decommitted. He’s the reason why Oklahoma is in the fold for several of 247Sports top 10 running backs in the 2023 class like Richard Young, the No. 1 running back in the recruiting cycle.

Below are the running backs that the Oklahoma Sooners have offered in the 2023 cycle according to 247Sports.

Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, FL)

Richard Young of Lehigh Senior High School breaks away on his first run for a touchdown against North Fort Myers on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at North Fort Myers High School. Amanda Inscore/The News-Press – USA Today Network-Florida

Offered on Feb. 22, 2021

Five-star prospect

No. 1 running back in the 2023 class

Announced top 10 schools of Miami, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Oregon, Oklahoma and USC

Will visit Oklahoma on Mar. 5.

Reuben Owens (El Campo, TX)

Top 5 no specific order where will Black Unicorn call his home 🙏🏾.@MikeWestHTX @RuebenOwens2 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/mknSvUBVNK — Rueben Owens ll #4soCr4zy (@ii_rueben) January 4, 2021

Offered on Jan. 10, 2020. No word on if he’s been reoffered by the current coaching staff.

Five-star prospect

No. 2 running back in 2023 recruiting class

One-time Texas commit still has the Longhorns in strong consideration but Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State, and USC.

Justice Haynes (Roswell, Georgia)

The Class of 2023 is loaded with running back talent, led by #Rivals100 prospect Justice Haynes. @adamgorney shares his thoughts on each position group in the updated #Rivals250: https://t.co/TrV1y9CA5l pic.twitter.com/VcyXFBp0yY — Rivals (@Rivals) February 17, 2022

Offered on Jan. 20, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 3 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

Georgia appears to be the favorite according to 247Sports Crystal Ball projections.

Cedric Baxter Jr. (Orlando, Florida)

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. is down to 7️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’1 205 RB from Boynton Beach, FL is ranked as the No. 1 RB in the 2023 Class (Top 45 NATL.)https://t.co/9ZtlTl3ecn pic.twitter.com/bYh3F5GT3o — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2022

Offered on Jan. 11, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 4 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

Baxter was once committed to Florida State, but has a top seven list of Texas, Alabama, Florida State, Arkansas, USC, Ohio State and UCF.

Said top seven isn’t necessarily a final list and plans to visit OU before making a decision.

Treyaun Webb (Jacksonville, Florida)

#Rivals100 RB Treyaun Webb recently cut his list to 11 schools. @RWrightRivals sat down with Webb to talk about his new list of finalists and about what's next in his recruitment: https://t.co/UHpjCnI6s3 pic.twitter.com/9hp6NqmxVM — Rivals (@Rivals) February 18, 2022

Decommitted from Oklahoma on Nov. 28, 2021.

Four-star prospect

No. 6 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

According to 247Sports, expected to commit to Georgia.

Tre Wisner (Waco, Texas)

Coach Murray has been loyal since the beginning of my recruiting process! theres no sign of Ou dropping in my recruitment. thank you @DeMarcoMurray for showing me what loyalty is about! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/UN19y3xGvC — 1 way🦅 (@1waytreway) December 1, 2021

Offered on Feb. 17, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 10 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

Last May his top schools were Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Ohio State, LSU, Washington and Oregon.

Dylan Edwards (Derby, Kansas)

Derby, Kan. speedster Dylan Edwards on his recruitment. 🗣️ "Oklahoma has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I definitely worked hard for that offer and I can’t wait to see what the future holds." ➡️ https://t.co/On4tH8pOc6 pic.twitter.com/QtdNaCtrJZ — 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) February 8, 2022

Offered on Jan. 29, 2022

Latest Crystal Ball Projection for Oklahoma on 2/7/2022

Three-star prospect

No. 24 running back in the 2023 class.

Erik McCarty (McAlester, Oklahoma)

Committed to Oklahoma on Jan. 29, 2022

Unranked prospect in the 2023 class

Could play defense for the Sooners

Scored 40 touchdowns in 2021

Holds offers from Baylor, TCU, Marshall, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Pitt.

