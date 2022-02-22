Every running back that Oklahoma has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

John Williams
The Oklahoma Sooners have had a lot of success over the years recruiting and developing the running back position. Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine were instrumental to Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run.

Adrian Peterson is a college football legend and one of the best running backs of the last 20 years. Another Sooners great DeMarco Murray led the league in rushing in 2014 and has returned as one of the best recruiters and running backs coaches in college football.

DeMarco Murray has been an x-factor on the recruiting trail, keeping big-time running back prospects Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk in the fold while others in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes decommitted. He’s the reason why Oklahoma is in the fold for several of 247Sports top 10 running backs in the 2023 class like Richard Young, the No. 1 running back in the recruiting cycle.

Below are the running backs that the Oklahoma Sooners have offered in the 2023 cycle according to 247Sports.

Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, FL)

Richard Young of Lehigh Senior High School breaks away on his first run for a touchdown against North Fort Myers on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at North Fort Myers High School. Amanda Inscore/The News-Press – USA Today Network-Florida

  • Offered on Feb. 22, 2021

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 1 running back in the 2023 class

  • Announced top 10 schools of Miami, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Oregon, Oklahoma and USC

  • Will visit Oklahoma on Mar. 5.

Reuben Owens (El Campo, TX)

  • Offered on Jan. 10, 2020. No word on if he’s been reoffered by the current coaching staff.

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 2 running back in 2023 recruiting class

  • One-time Texas commit still has the Longhorns in strong consideration but Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State, and USC.

Justice Haynes (Roswell, Georgia)

  • Offered on Jan. 20, 2022

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 3 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Georgia appears to be the favorite according to 247Sports Crystal Ball projections.

Cedric Baxter Jr. (Orlando, Florida)

  • Offered on Jan. 11, 2022

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 4 running back in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Baxter was once committed to Florida State, but has a top seven list of Texas, Alabama, Florida State, Arkansas, USC, Ohio State and UCF.

  • Said top seven isn’t necessarily a final list and plans to visit OU before making a decision.

Treyaun Webb (Jacksonville, Florida)

Tre Wisner (Waco, Texas)

Dylan Edwards (Derby, Kansas)

  • Offered on Jan. 29, 2022

  • Latest Crystal Ball Projection for Oklahoma on 2/7/2022

  • Three-star prospect

  • No. 24 running back in the 2023 class.

Erik McCarty (McAlester, Oklahoma)

  • Committed to Oklahoma on Jan. 29, 2022

  • Unranked prospect in the 2023 class

  • Could play defense for the Sooners

  • Scored 40 touchdowns in 2021

  • Holds offers from Baylor, TCU, Marshall, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Pitt.

