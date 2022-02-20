Every running back Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are known for winning games and championships, but before they can get there, the recruiting trail must be hit.

Alabama has a rich history, under Saban, as bringing in and developing some of the premier talent at all positions from across the nation.

One offensive skill position stands out above the rest. Alabama has seen two Heisman-winning running backs and countless backs be drafted in the early rounds in the annual NFL draft.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Crimson Tide has offered eight total running backs, ranging from a couple five-star prospects to a three-star recruit with limited interest in heading to Tuscaloosa.

Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, FL)

Richard Young, the nation's No. 1 RB in 2023, has publicly named Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia at the top of his recruitment. But other schools are looking to break into that group, and one could be in line for an official visit. (On3+) MORE: https://t.co/Enk9s71WVH pic.twitter.com/wLubSw3Usn — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 20, 2022

Five-star prospect

No 1 RB in 2023

Down to three schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Reuben Owens (El Campo, TX)

2023 5 ⭐️ RB Reuben Owens (@ii_rueben) performs a disappearing act for a TD rush. El Campo nows leads Boerne Champion 34-0 in the 2nd quarter.#TXHSFB | @HornSports pic.twitter.com/ZpoOlWSMRR — Devon Messinger (@devonmessinger) September 25, 2021

Five-star prospect

No. 2 RB in 2023

Considered “warm” on Alabama

Justice Haynes (Roswell, GA)

The updates running back rankings for the Class of 2023 are now live, led by four-star Justice Haynes. See the full rankings and get a breakdown here: https://t.co/IFqwT6QyY1 pic.twitter.com/nV4DLUvLWE — Rivals (@Rivals) February 17, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 3 RB in 2023

Projected to land with Georgia

Cedric Baxter Jr. (Orlando, FL)

Edgewater RB Cedric Baxter gets it done for the Eagles pic.twitter.com/CWqBvfLtHp — FloridaHSFootball.com (@FlaHSFootball) December 20, 2020

Four-star prospect

No. 4 RB in 2023

Will decide among Alabama, Florida State, Texas, Arkansas, USC, Ohio State and UCF.

Treyaun Webb (Jacksonville, FL)

#Rivals100 RB Treyaun Webb recently cut his list to 11 schools. @RWrightRivals sat down with Webb to talk about his new list of finalists and about what's next in his recruitment: https://t.co/UHpjCnI6s3 pic.twitter.com/9hp6NqmxVM — Rivals (@Rivals) February 18, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 6 RB in 2023

Projected to land with Georgia

Mark Fletcher (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

We added 10 more four-stars to the Class of 2023 this week, including Florida RB Mark Fletcher @fletcherjr_mark See the full list of new additions here: https://t.co/57ladyhfJu pic.twitter.com/qiXCTcTQEw — Rivals (@Rivals) April 18, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 7 RB in 2023

Projected to land with Miami, FL

Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Miami, FL)

2023 Top247 RB Sedrick Irvin punches it in for Gulliver. Raiders up 13-3 over Killian in the first. pic.twitter.com/CFhkYTXGOR — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) August 19, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 18 RB in 2023

Committed to Notre Dame

Kalib Hicks (Denton, TX)

Alabama jumped into the mix with an offer for three-star Texas RB Kalib Hicks. "It is beyond amazing for a winning program to offer." He talks Tide: https://t.co/J6PPcjsRJ0 pic.twitter.com/VXBJ3aNckA — Rivals (@Rivals) February 20, 2022

Three-star prospect

No. 27 RB in 2023

Has interest in Alabama

