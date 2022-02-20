Every running back Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

AJ Spurr
·3 min read

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are known for winning games and championships, but before they can get there, the recruiting trail must be hit.

Alabama has a rich history, under Saban, as bringing in and developing some of the premier talent at all positions from across the nation.

One offensive skill position stands out above the rest. Alabama has seen two Heisman-winning running backs and countless backs be drafted in the early rounds in the annual NFL draft.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Crimson Tide has offered eight total running backs, ranging from a couple five-star prospects to a three-star recruit with limited interest in heading to Tuscaloosa.

Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, FL)

Reuben Owens (El Campo, TX)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 2 RB in 2023

  • Considered “warm” on Alabama

Justice Haynes (Roswell, GA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 3 RB in 2023

  • Projected to land with Georgia

Cedric Baxter Jr. (Orlando, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 4 RB in 2023

  • Will decide among Alabama, Florida State, Texas, Arkansas, USC, Ohio State and UCF.

Treyaun Webb (Jacksonville, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 6 RB in 2023

  • Projected to land with Georgia

Mark Fletcher (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 7 RB in 2023

  • Projected to land with Miami, FL

Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Miami, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 18 RB in 2023

  • Committed to Notre Dame

Kalib Hicks (Denton, TX)

1

1

Recommended Stories