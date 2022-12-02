Every roster, coaching connection between Dolphins and 49ers

The Miami Dolphins are departing for California on Friday, so they can take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

While the two teams don’t play each other all that often (the last time being in 2020), there’s a lot of familiarity between their organizations with a number of players and coaches on both sides having spent time with the other at some point.

Before the teams meet again, here’s a look at all of the connections between the Dolphins and 49ers.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

2017-20: 49ers run-game coordinator

2021: 49ers offensive coordinator

Dolphins TE coach/assistant HC Jon Embree

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2017-21: 49ers TE coach/assistant HC

Dolphins WR coach Wes Welker

Dec 24, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Aldrick Robinson (19) celebrates after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

2019-21: 49ers WR coach

Dolphins offensive assistant Aldrick Robinson

Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

2017: 49ers wide receiver

Dolphins offensive assistant Mike Person

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2011 & 2018-19: 49ers offensive lineman

Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2021: 49ers wide recevier

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2018-22: 49ers running back

Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

2020 (preseason): 49ers running back

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2016-21: 49ers running back

Dolphins WR River Cracraft

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

2020-21: 49ers wide receiver

49ers OL coach/run game coordinator Chris Foerster

(AP Photo)

2004: Dolphins offensive coordinator

2016-17: Dolphins OL coach

49ers QB coach Brian Griese

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

2003: Dolphins quarterback

49ers TE coach Brian Fleury

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2016: Dolphins research analyst

2017-18: Dolphins director of football research

49ers DL coach Kris Kocurek

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2018: Dolphins DL coach

49ers defensive assistant Nick Sorensen

2001 (preseason): Dolphins safety

49ers LS Taybor Pepper

Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Dolphins long snapper

49ers OL Jake Brendel

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2016-18: Dolphins offensive lineman

49ers DL Akeem Spence

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

2018: Dolphins defensive lineman

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire