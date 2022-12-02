Every roster, coaching connection between Dolphins and 49ers
The Miami Dolphins are departing for California on Friday, so they can take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.
While the two teams don’t play each other all that often (the last time being in 2020), there’s a lot of familiarity between their organizations with a number of players and coaches on both sides having spent time with the other at some point.
Before the teams meet again, here’s a look at all of the connections between the Dolphins and 49ers.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel
2017-20: 49ers run-game coordinator
2021: 49ers offensive coordinator
Dolphins TE coach/assistant HC Jon Embree
2017-21: 49ers TE coach/assistant HC
Dolphins WR coach Wes Welker
2019-21: 49ers WR coach
Dolphins offensive assistant Aldrick Robinson
2017: 49ers wide receiver
Dolphins offensive assistant Mike Person
2011 & 2018-19: 49ers offensive lineman
Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield
2021: 49ers wide recevier
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
2018-22: 49ers running back
Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed
2020 (preseason): 49ers running back
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert
2016-21: 49ers running back
Dolphins WR River Cracraft
2020-21: 49ers wide receiver
49ers OL coach/run game coordinator Chris Foerster
2004: Dolphins offensive coordinator
2016-17: Dolphins OL coach
49ers QB coach Brian Griese
2003: Dolphins quarterback
49ers TE coach Brian Fleury
2016: Dolphins research analyst
2017-18: Dolphins director of football research
49ers DL coach Kris Kocurek
2018: Dolphins DL coach
49ers defensive assistant Nick Sorensen
2001 (preseason): Dolphins safety
49ers LS Taybor Pepper
2019: Dolphins long snapper
49ers OL Jake Brendel
2016-18: Dolphins offensive lineman
49ers DL Akeem Spence
2018: Dolphins defensive lineman