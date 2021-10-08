Every Robert Woods catch from 150-yard game Week 5
Watch every Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods catch from 150-yard game during Week 5 of the NFL 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Seahawks' big-play-or-bust offense is all haymakers and missed punches. And it's wearing them out against opponents who know how to box.
Wilson suffered an injury to his throwing hand in tonight's loss to the Rams.
Matthew Stafford shared an update on his finger, saying he popped it back in place during the game and it didn't affect him much.
The NFL's London series has never matched two teams with winning records.
Geno Smith, who replaced an injured Russell Wilson late, came up just short on Thursday night.
No one really knew what was going on during this bizarre double-punt by the Seahawks.
Russell Wilson's finger did not look right in any way.
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that he thought cornerback Richard Sherman played “really, really well” in his debut with the team last Sunday night, but Sherman had a less charitable take on how things went. Sherman was thrown into the fire as a starter after signing with the Buccaneers last Wednesday and he remained [more]
NFL Films gave us a peek at the exchange between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft before Sunday night's Week 4 game featuring the Patriots and Buccaneers.
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.
The trade for Stephon Gilmore looks much better than the trade Pittsburgh made for a cornerback.
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
Michael Dickson showed incredible poise after his first punt attempt was blocked.
Stephon Gilmore's arrival in Carolina is cause for celebration for several figures – but not for Tom Brady and several others throughout the NFL.
Players were shocked by Jaylon Smith's release, even as life moved on, and Ezekiel Elliott missed Wednesday's practice with a sore knee. | From @ToddBrock24f7
What exactly was Matthew Stafford trying to do on this play?
How is this for a landing spot?
Sports Seriously: Joe Montana weighs on the 49ers QB situation and why Jimmy Garoppolo's injury history will continue to be his downfall.
Things got a little nutty on Thursday night, following a blocked punt. The officials made a bad call, and the Rams blew a chance to challenge it. Seahawks punter Michael Dickson recovered a blocked punt and, while running to the left and toward the line of scrimmage, banged a 68-yard kick. A flag was thrown, [more]
After five of her six fantasy sleepers woke up last week, Liz Loza reveals her list for Week 5.