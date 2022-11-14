Every NFL record that Bears QB Justin Fields set in Week 10

Bears quarterback Justin Fields followed up his record-setting performance in Week 9 with yet another record-setting outing in Sunday’s Week 10 loss to the Lions.

Fields completed 12-of-20 passes for 167 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a 99.4 passer rating. He also rushed for 147 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, including a 67-yard score.

But if you ask Fields, he’d rather win football games than break NFL records.

“It’s just where your priorities are as a player,” Fields said after the game. “Is it to break records or is it to win? Personally, mine is to win. I don’t care about breaking records. I just want to win games.”

Here’s a list of all of Fields’ accomplishments in Week 10 (and it’s a long one):

Most rushing yards by a QB over a five-game span (in Super Bowl era)

Fields has the most rushing yards by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era over a five-game span, with 568, per NFL Research. He broke Lamar Jackson’s record of 473 yards from Weeks 6-11 in 2019.

Only QB with multiple rushing TDs of 60-plus yards (in Super Bowl era)

Fields is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record multiple rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards, per NFL Research. He scored a 61-yard touchdown in Week 9 and scored a 67-yard touchdown in Week 10.

Only NFL player with 2 pass TD, 2 rush TD and 100-plus rushing yards in a single game

Fields is the only NFL player to record two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and 100-plus rushing yards in a single game, via Stat Muse. Fields rushed for 147 yards and accounted for four touchdowns (two pass, two rush) against the Lions.

Longest TD run by a QB in Bears history

Fields’ 67-yard rushing touchdown is the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in Bears history, via NBC Sports Chicago’s Alex Shapiro. He broke his own record, which was set in Week 9, when he rushed for a 61-yard score.

Most rushes reaching 20-plus mph in the NFL this season

Fields has the most rushes eclipsing 20-plus miles per hour in the NFL this season, per Next Gen Stats. He now has seven carries exceeding 20-plus mph this season. All other quarterbacks have combined for nine.

First Bears player to rush for 147-plus yards in back-to-back games since Walter Payton

Fields is the first Bears player to rush for at least 147 rushing yards in back-to-back games since Walter Payton in 1984, per Larry Mayer. Fields recorded 178 rushing yards in Week 9 and 147 rushing yards in Week 10.

First Bears QB to rush for a touchdown in 4 consecutive games (in Super Bowl era)

Fields is the first Bears quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for a touchdown in four straight games, per Bears Communications. He’s rushed for at least one score against the Patriots, Cowboys, Dolphins and Lions.

Recorded 60 yards rushing and rushing TD in 4 straight games

Fields has at least 60 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in four straight games. That’s tied for the longest streak ever by a quarterback in NFL history, per ESPN’s Kyle Soppe.

Fourth player to record 50-yard pass TD and 50-yard rush TD in same game

Fields is the fourth player in NFL history to record both a 50-yard passing touchdown and 50-yard rushing touchdown in a single game, per ESPN Stats & Info. He joins the esteemed company of Ace Parker, Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

Third QB to rush for 50-plus yards and a touchdown in 4 straight games

Fields has now rushed for at least 50 yards and a touchdown in four consecutive games, per NFL Research. He ties both Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson in the Super Bowl era.

Third QB to rush for 60-plus yards in five straight games (in Super Bowl era)

Fields is the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era with five straight games of 60-plus rushing yards, according to NFL Research. He ties Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson.

