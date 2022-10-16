Every Rams fan had the same response to Cooper Kupp and Christian McCaffrey’s postgame hug

The Los Angeles Rams need a running back after Cam Akers’ tenure appears to have come to a messy end. The Carolina Panthers have one of the best running backs in the NFL, and they’re listening to trade offers.

Christian McCaffrey’s name has been a hot topic among Rams fans in the last few days, with many hoping Los Angeles will make a move for the All-Pro back. A trade will be tough to put together, but Rams fans on Twitter are confident their team will make it happen.

The team tweeted a video of McCaffrey and Cooper Kupp hugging after the Rams’ 24-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday and every Rams fan had the same response.

McCaffrey put together a great audition against Los Angeles with 158 yards on 20 total touches, showing the Rams exactly what he can do on offense.

He’s a Ram — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) October 16, 2022

“See you soon bro I picked out your locker next to mine” — JB 🐏 (@JB_Peeples) October 16, 2022

Y’all knew what you were doing with this tweet — Cesar 🥱 (@ClappedCesar) October 16, 2022

“Can I stay at your place?” — Tam Dang (@wutamclan7) October 16, 2022

future ram — mike💫 (@primetimead_) October 16, 2022

Future Ram🙏🏼 — Ethan Shirazi (@Ethanshirazi24) October 16, 2022

Would be AWESOME watching him wearing the HORNS !!!

💙💛💙💛🏆 — Super Bowl Champions-fer flores “Big Taco” (@ferflogra) October 16, 2022

