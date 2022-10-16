Every Rams fan had the same response to Cooper Kupp and Christian McCaffrey’s postgame hug

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams need a running back after Cam Akers’ tenure appears to have come to a messy end. The Carolina Panthers have one of the best running backs in the NFL, and they’re listening to trade offers.

Christian McCaffrey’s name has been a hot topic among Rams fans in the last few days, with many hoping Los Angeles will make a move for the All-Pro back. A trade will be tough to put together, but Rams fans on Twitter are confident their team will make it happen.

The team tweeted a video of McCaffrey and Cooper Kupp hugging after the Rams’ 24-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday and every Rams fan had the same response.

McCaffrey put together a great audition against Los Angeles with 158 yards on 20 total touches, showing the Rams exactly what he can do on offense.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

