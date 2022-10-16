Every Rams fan had the same response to Cooper Kupp and Christian McCaffrey’s postgame hug
The Los Angeles Rams need a running back after Cam Akers’ tenure appears to have come to a messy end. The Carolina Panthers have one of the best running backs in the NFL, and they’re listening to trade offers.
Christian McCaffrey’s name has been a hot topic among Rams fans in the last few days, with many hoping Los Angeles will make a move for the All-Pro back. A trade will be tough to put together, but Rams fans on Twitter are confident their team will make it happen.
The team tweeted a video of McCaffrey and Cooper Kupp hugging after the Rams’ 24-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday and every Rams fan had the same response.
McCaffrey put together a great audition against Los Angeles with 158 yards on 20 total touches, showing the Rams exactly what he can do on offense.
He’s a Ram
— HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) October 16, 2022
“See you soon bro I picked out your locker next to mine”
— JB 🐏 (@JB_Peeples) October 16, 2022
Y’all knew what you were doing with this tweet
— Cesar 🥱 (@ClappedCesar) October 16, 2022
“Can I stay at your place?”
— Tam Dang (@wutamclan7) October 16, 2022
future ram
— mike💫 (@primetimead_) October 16, 2022
Future Ram🙏🏼
— Ethan Shirazi (@Ethanshirazi24) October 16, 2022
Would be AWESOME watching him wearing the HORNS !!!
💙💛💙💛🏆
— Super Bowl Champions-fer flores “Big Taco” (@ferflogra) October 16, 2022