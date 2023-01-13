Every quarterback and tight end Texas has offered in the 2024 recruiting class

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has done an exceptional job on the recruiting trail over the last few cycles.

The Longhorns are wrapping up the No. 3 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, led by five-stars Arch Manning and Anthony Hill. Now, Sarkisian’s staff is shifting their focus to the top prospects in the 2024 class.

Five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson and five-star running back Jerrick Gibson are just two of the high priority targets for Texas this next cycle.

Longhorns Wire began breaking down the offers in this class by position. We’ve already covered the running backs Tashard Choice has offered up to this point, now we’ll take a look at the quarterbacks and tight ends that have received an offer from Texas in the 2024 cycle.

Three-star QB Trey Owens (Cypress, TX)

Five-star QB Jadyn Davis (Charlotte, NC)

Five-star QB Julian Sayin (Carlsbad, CA)

Story continues

NEW — ‘24 Carlsbad (Calif.) QB, On3 Consensus No. 9 overall Julian Sayin made it back to Austin. He recaps the Texas visit.. DETAILS: https://t.co/5qw0aPXhRB (On3+) #HookEm @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/b9WfZ98Mkr — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) June 14, 2022

Five-star QB Dylan Raiola (Chandler, AZ)

Four-star TE Elija Lofton (Las Vegas, NV)

All glory to GOD !! After a great talk with @CoachSark I am blessed and thankful to say that I have received an offer from the University of Texas !! #HookEm @TexasFootball @bangulo @GregBiggins @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/uywHbHKVEi — Elija Lofton (@ElijaLofton) November 3, 2022

Four-star TE Michael Smith (Savannah, GA)

Texas offers 2024 tight end Michael Smith out of Georgiahttps://t.co/fFNy3naeWw — Texas Longhorns Football Alliance (@FA_Texas) July 28, 2022

Five-star TE Landen Thomas (Moultrie, GA)

5 ⭐️ TE Landen Thomas (6’4” 230) commits to Georgia. Ranks (2024 class):

• National: 24th

• Position: 1st Thomas had other offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M & many others. pic.twitter.com/DaEyKG1haX — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) July 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire