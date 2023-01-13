Every quarterback and tight end Texas has offered in the 2024 recruiting class

Breaking News:

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has done an exceptional job on the recruiting trail over the last few cycles.

The Longhorns are wrapping up the No. 3 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, led by five-stars Arch Manning and Anthony Hill. Now, Sarkisian’s staff is shifting their focus to the top prospects in the 2024 class.

Five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson and five-star running back Jerrick Gibson are just two of the high priority targets for Texas this next cycle.

Longhorns Wire began breaking down the offers in this class by position. We’ve already covered the running backs Tashard Choice has offered up to this point, now we’ll take a look at the quarterbacks and tight ends that have received an offer from Texas in the 2024 cycle.

Three-star QB Trey Owens (Cypress, TX)

Five-star QB Jadyn Davis (Charlotte, NC)

Five-star QB Julian Sayin (Carlsbad, CA)

Five-star QB Dylan Raiola (Chandler, AZ)

Four-star TE Elija Lofton (Las Vegas, NV)

Four-star TE Michael Smith (Savannah, GA)

Five-star TE Landen Thomas (Moultrie, GA)

