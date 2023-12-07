Every quarterback target in the transfer portal

Nebraska’s coaching staff has been aggressive in the transfer portal. The Huskers have already been connected with five different quarterbacks who currently sit in the portal. You can imagine that NIL will play a significant role in seeing who will eventually commit to the Cornhuskers. Matt Rhule explained the importance of the program.

“Make no mistake: a good quarterback in the portal costs $1 million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now. So, just so we’re on the same page, right? Let’s make sure we all understand what’s happening. There are some teams that have six or seven $1 million players playing for them.”

Rhule described the kinds of quarterback he would be looking for should the Huskers choose that route.

“The portal for me, I either want to get someone with multiple years, no matter the position, that’s on caliber with the guys we have. Or someone who is an instant impact upgrade. Someone who can make a difference.”

You can find a breakdown of the five current portal targets below.

Sam Leavitt - Michigan State

The four-star prospect threw for 139 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Spartans in 2023. As a senior in high school in 2022, he led West Linn High School to a 12-1 record and the Oregon Class 6A State Title Game. Leavitt would throw for 3,065 yards with 36 touchdowns while running for 720 yards and eight touchdowns.

Will Howard - Kansas State

Howard entered the transfer portal on November 27. This year, he played in all 12 regular season games, throwing for 2,643 yards with 24 touchdowns and ten interceptions. He also ran for 351 yards and nine touchdowns.

Blake Shapen - Baylor

Shapen was originally a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle out of Shreveport, Lousiana, committing to Baylor over about a dozen other scholarship offers, including Arizona State, Ole Miss, UCLA, and USC. Notably, he committed to the Bears after the departure of Matt Rhule from the Baylor program.

Kyle McCord - Ohio State

The five-star prospect started in all 12 games this season after appearing in 12 games over the previous two years. He threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. McCord led Ohio State to an 11-1 record but struggled in his team’s loss against Michigan. He officially entered the transferred portal on December 4 after OSU head coach Ryan Day would not commit McCord as the Cotton Bowl starter.

Cameron Ward - Washington State

Ward has appeared in 25 games over the last two seasons. In 2023, he would throw for 3,736 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

