Every quarterback ranked above Carson Beck in the 2020 recruiting class

18 total quarterbacks were ranked ahead of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck in the 2020 recruiting cycle. What happened to all 18 quarterbacks ranked ahead of Carson Beck?

The Georgia Bulldogs hit on Carson Beck, who has 3,728 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions through 13 games in his first year as the starter.

Three players (Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson) were selected in the NFL draft. 12 quarterbacks ranked ahead of Beck have transferred. Some of them are already in the transfer portal for a second time. Two former quarterback recruits now play different positions.

Who are the 18 class of 2020 quarterback recruits ranked ahead of Georgia’s Carson Beck and where did they end up? Recruiting rankings are per the 247Sports Composite.

Bryce Young, Alabama

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 1 quarterback, No. 2 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Young was the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL draft after having a successful college career at Alabama.

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 2 quarterback, No. 10 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Uiagalelei served as the starting quarterback for Oregon State after transferring from Clemson this offseason.



C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Ranking: No. 3 quarterback, No. 42 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Stroud was the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NFL draft after a great career at Ohio State. He is off to an excellent start to his NFL career.



Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 4 quarterback, No. 59 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Card is the starting quarterback for Purdue’s uninspiring offense after transferring from Texas.



Ja'Quinden Jackson, Texas

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 5 quarterback, No. 73 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Jackson is a running back for the Utah Utes after transferring from Texas. He has over 1,000 career rushing yards.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 6 quarterback, No. 86 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Doty remains at South Carolina and has nine career passing touchdowns. He could be in-line to start in 2024 after Spencer Rattler leaves South Carolina.

The Courier-Journal

Ranking: No. 7 quarterback, No. 99 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Bailey transferred from Tennessee to UNLV to Louisville. He has seven career touchdown passes and is not starting at Louisville this season.

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 8 quarterback, No. 121 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Garbers transferred to UCLA after his freshman year at Washington. He has recently started a few games for the Bruins after Dante Moore suffered an injury. Garbers has 13 career passing touchdowns.

Haynes King, Texas A&M

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 9 quarterback, No. 131 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: King transferred to Georgia Tech after three seasons at Texas A&M. King has 26 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season for Georgia Tech.

Jay Butterfield, Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 10 quarterback, No. 147 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Butterfield transferred to San Jose State after a few seasons at Oregon. He is the No. 2 quarterback at San Jose State and has one career touchdown pass.

Shane Illingworth, Oklahoma State

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 11 quarterback, No. 164 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Shane Illingworth transferred to Nevada after a pair of seasons at Oklahoma State. He has nine career touchdown passes.

Evan Prater, Cincinnati

Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 12 quarterback, No. 174 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Evan Prater has converted to wide receiver at Cincinnati after starting his career as a quarterback. He has 12 receptions this season and three career touchdown passes.

Chubba Purdy, Florida State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 13 quarterback, No. 192 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Purdy transferred to Nebraska after two seasons at Florida State. He has five career passing touchdowns.



Malik Hornsby, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 14 quarterback, No. 201 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Hornsby transferred to Texas State after two seasons at Arkansas. He is the No. 2 quarterback at Texas State and has one career passing touchdown (six rushing touchdowns this season).

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 15 quarterback, No. 204 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Richardson was the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NFL draft after recording 36 total touchdowns during his career at Florida.

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 16 quarterback, No. 222 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Van Dyke is in his fourth season at Miami. He has frequently served as the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback for three seasons and has 52 career touchdown passes and 23 career interceptions.

Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 17 quarterback, No. 223 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Sims spent three seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Nebraska. Sims has started often in his career, but has not put up great numbers or a bunch of wins. Sims has 43 total touchdowns and 29 interceptions in his four season college career.

Drew Pyne, Notre Dame

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 18 quarterback, No. 225 recruit in the nation

Where he is now: Pyne started at Notre Dame in 2022, but elected to transfer to Arizona State after the season. He has 26 career touchdown passes.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire