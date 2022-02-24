Every quarterback that Auburn has offered for 2023

The Auburn Tigers staff has been hitting the recruiting trails ahead of the spring football start date. One area of emphasis for head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau will be at quarterback.

The team added four-star signee Holden Geriner in the 2022 class and have a total of five quarterbacks on the roster.

  • Zach Calzada (Texas A&M Transfer)

  • TJ Finley

  • Robby Ashford (Oregon Transfer)

  • Dematrius Davis (2021 Signee)

  • Holden Geriner (2022 Signee)

The staff can’t rest on their laurels despite signing quarterbacks in back-to-back classes and adding two more in the transfer portal. Given the volatility of roster management in today’s game, the depth chart can be wiped in a moment’s instance.

The loser of the quarterback competition could opt to transfer out, leaving you with less experience at the position. As we look towards the 2022 college football season, there are plenty of notable quarterbacks being targeted to join Auburn.

The 12 offers that the Tigers have sent out for the 2023 quarterback class:

Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos, CA)

Five-Star Prospect

No. 2 Quarterback

No. 2 Overall

Committed to USC

Dante Moore Jr (Detroit, MI)

Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Five-Star Prospect

No. 3 Quarterback

No. 6 Overall

Uncommitted

Nicholaus Iamaleava (Downey, CA)

Five-Star Prospect

No. 4 Quarterback

No. 7 Overall

Uncommitted

Jaden Rashada (Pittsburgh, CA)

Five-Star Prospect

No. 5 Quarterback

No. 35 Overall

Uncommitted

Christopher Vizzina (Birmingham, AL)

Four-Star Prospect

No. 7 Quarterback

No. 63 Overall

Uncommitted

Eli Holstein (Zachary, LA)

Michael DeMocker / For The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Four-Star Prospect

No. 8 Quarterback

No. 67 Overall

Committed to Texas A&M

Dylan Lonergan (Snellville, GA)

Four-Star Prospect

No. 9 Quarterback

No. 87 Overall

Uncommitted

Avery Johnson (Maize, KS)

Four-Star Prospect

No. 11 Quarterback

No. 148 Overall

Uncommitted

Tad Hudson (Cornelius, NC)

Four-Star Prospect

No. 15 Quarterback

No. 286 Overall

Committed to North Carolina

Braylen Ragland (Memphis, TN)

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Three-Star Prospect

No. 29 Quarterback

No. 547 Overall

Uncommitted

Raheim Jeter (Spartanburg, SC)

DAVID CROSS/Contributor, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Three-Star Prospect

No. 36 Quarterback

No. 643 Overall

Committed to West Virginia

Will Prichard (West Palm Beach, FL)

Greg Lovett via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Three-Star Prospect

No. 51 Quarterback

No. 733 Overall

Uncommitted

