Every quarterback that Auburn has offered for 2023
The Auburn Tigers staff has been hitting the recruiting trails ahead of the spring football start date. One area of emphasis for head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau will be at quarterback.
The team added four-star signee Holden Geriner in the 2022 class and have a total of five quarterbacks on the roster.
Zach Calzada (Texas A&M Transfer)
TJ Finley
Robby Ashford (Oregon Transfer)
Dematrius Davis (2021 Signee)
Holden Geriner (2022 Signee)
The staff can’t rest on their laurels despite signing quarterbacks in back-to-back classes and adding two more in the transfer portal. Given the volatility of roster management in today’s game, the depth chart can be wiped in a moment’s instance.
The loser of the quarterback competition could opt to transfer out, leaving you with less experience at the position. As we look towards the 2022 college football season, there are plenty of notable quarterbacks being targeted to join Auburn.
The 12 offers that the Tigers have sent out for the 2023 quarterback class:
Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos, CA)
Received my 1st offer from Auburn Blessed🙌🏾 and thankful🙏🏾 #wareagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/ujPItHLbVt
— malachi nelson (@Malachi) June 8, 2019
Five-Star Prospect
No. 2 Quarterback
No. 2 Overall
Committed to USC
Dante Moore Jr (Detroit, MI)
Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Five-Star Prospect
No. 3 Quarterback
No. 6 Overall
Uncommitted
Nicholaus Iamaleava (Downey, CA)
#WAREAGLE🦅… Extremely BLESSED to receive an offer from the The University of Auburn! Thank you Coach Mike Bobo for giving me an opportunity to play and further my education! #20 🔵🦅🟠#TOABOYZ#MUAMUALEATUA pic.twitter.com/Lr62BSx6wd
— 🇼🇸Nicholaus Iamaleava Jr.🇦🇸 (@nico_iamaleava8) September 23, 2021
Five-Star Prospect
No. 4 Quarterback
No. 7 Overall
Uncommitted
Jaden Rashada (Pittsburgh, CA)
Beyond blessed to have been Offered by the new coaching staff at Auburn University 🦅🟠! #WarEagle @CoachMikeBobo pic.twitter.com/YMzwrZ7cE3
— Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) August 18, 2021
Five-Star Prospect
No. 5 Quarterback
No. 35 Overall
Uncommitted
Christopher Vizzina (Birmingham, AL)
Blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University! @CoachMikeBobo @BriarwoodFTBLL @GasCrew7v7 @samspiegs @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/YMpY7dvECN
— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) October 5, 2021
Four-Star Prospect
No. 7 Quarterback
No. 63 Overall
Uncommitted
Eli Holstein (Zachary, LA)
Michael DeMocker / For The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
Four-Star Prospect
No. 8 Quarterback
No. 67 Overall
Committed to Texas A&M
Dylan Lonergan (Snellville, GA)
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University!!🟠🔵WAR EAGLEE🦅🦅 @T_WILL4REAL @CoachGusMalzahn @philipcj65 @DASHGwinnett @tballardqbcoach pic.twitter.com/QPOSBuPrFi
— Dylan Lonergan (@_dylanlonergan) June 11, 2020
Four-Star Prospect
No. 9 Quarterback
No. 87 Overall
Uncommitted
Avery Johnson (Maize, KS)
blessed and excited to receive an offer from Auburn University🦅 #wareagle @CoachMikeBobo @CoachBodie4 pic.twitter.com/uZ9EN0Wt4B
— Avery Johnson (@avery2johnson) August 18, 2021
Four-Star Prospect
No. 11 Quarterback
No. 148 Overall
Uncommitted
Tad Hudson (Cornelius, NC)
Blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University!!! pic.twitter.com/H2BXWyACrp
— Tad Hudson (@Tadhudson7) April 17, 2020
Four-Star Prospect
No. 15 Quarterback
No. 286 Overall
Committed to North Carolina
Braylen Ragland (Memphis, TN)
Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Three-Star Prospect
No. 29 Quarterback
No. 547 Overall
Uncommitted
Raheim Jeter (Spartanburg, SC)
DAVID CROSS/Contributor, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Three-Star Prospect
No. 36 Quarterback
No. 643 Overall
Committed to West Virginia
Will Prichard (West Palm Beach, FL)
Greg Lovett via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Three-Star Prospect
No. 51 Quarterback
No. 733 Overall
Uncommitted
1
1
1
1