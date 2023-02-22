Every QB that the Ducks have offered in 2024 recruiting class
While the past few weeks since the 2023 national signing day have been relatively quiet on the recruiting front, things are about to start ramping up for the Oregon Ducks.
We are currently in a recruiting dead period, where in-person contact between recruits and coaches is not permitted. However, starting on March 1, we enter a quiet period, where visits can take place once again. We already know of a few visits that are going to take place in the coming months for Oregon, and as we get closer to the Ducks’ Spring Game on April 29, there will undoubtedly be more announced.
At this point in the year, though, we wanted to take a second to look at some of the offers that Oregon has extended to players in the class of 2024, hoping to get a good sense of where things stand, and where the Ducks might be looking to go in the next cycle. At the moment, Oregon’s 2024 class ranks No. 8 in the nation, with commitments from a pair of Top-100 players and five 4-stars.
One of the main things that the Ducks will need to figure out after the 2023 season is where they plan to go at the quarterback position. Whether the 2024 starter will be Ty Thompson, or Austin Novosad, or someone from the transfer portal, it’s a certainty that Bo Nix will no longer be in the mix. While it’s unlikely that a 2024 player will compete for the starting job, but the Ducks will likely look to add another QB in this upcoming cycle.
Here are all of the QBs that they’ve offered so far:
5-star Dylan Raiola
247Sports Rating: 5-star (1.000)
National Ranking: 1
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: None
Notes: Decommitted from Ohio State last fall. Has talked about Oregon as a school that he is interested in going forward. We will see if the Ducks can get a visit from him in the coming months.
5-star DJ Lagway
247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9907)
National Ranking: 19
Position Ranking: 3
Commitment: Florida Gators
5-star Jadyn Davis
247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9892)
National Ranking: 23
Position Ranking: 4
Commitment: None
4-star Michael Van Buren
Duck fans! Go run up my post on Instagram! #ScoDucks 🦆!
— Michael Van Buren (@mike3k_) January 23, 2023
247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9490)
National Ranking: 104
Position Ranking: 8
Commitment: None
Notes: Has visited Oregon and said the Ducks are among his top schools early in his recruitment.
4-star Isaac Wilson
Georgia camp!! One of the most talented camps I've been to yet!
— Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) June 15, 2022
247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9331)
National Ranking: 164
Position Ranking: 13
Commitment: None
4-star Demond Williams
247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9114)
National Ranking: 264
Position Ranking: 17
Commitment: Ole Miss Rebels
3-star Davi Belfort
247Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8887)
National Ranking: 392
Position Ranking: 26
Commitment: None
3-star Will Hammond
247Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8833)
National Ranking: 431
Position Ranking: 31
Commitment: Texas Tech
3-star Kamari McClellan
The atmosphere was 🔥…..
— kamari mcclellan (@kamariqb1) October 23, 2022
247Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8693)
National Ranking: 512
Position Ranking: 41
Commitment: None
3-star Luke Moga
Sco 😎 .
— Luke Moga (@LukeMogaQB) January 23, 2023
247Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8389)
National Ranking: 723
Position Ranking: 66
Commitment: None
Unrated TC Manumaleuna
Viking Gang #Sco
— TC Manumaleuna II (@TCqbII) November 20, 2022
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Position Ranking: Unrated
Commitment: None
Unrated Brad Birch
6’2 190 lbs 2024 QB Gateway High School
6'2 190 lbs 2024 QB Gateway High School

Junior Tape:
— Brad Birch (@BradBirch12) January 18, 2023
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Position Ranking: Unrated
Commitment: None