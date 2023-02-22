Every QB that the Ducks have offered in 2024 recruiting class

While the past few weeks since the 2023 national signing day have been relatively quiet on the recruiting front, things are about to start ramping up for the Oregon Ducks.

We are currently in a recruiting dead period, where in-person contact between recruits and coaches is not permitted. However, starting on March 1, we enter a quiet period, where visits can take place once again. We already know of a few visits that are going to take place in the coming months for Oregon, and as we get closer to the Ducks’ Spring Game on April 29, there will undoubtedly be more announced.

At this point in the year, though, we wanted to take a second to look at some of the offers that Oregon has extended to players in the class of 2024, hoping to get a good sense of where things stand, and where the Ducks might be looking to go in the next cycle. At the moment, Oregon’s 2024 class ranks No. 8 in the nation, with commitments from a pair of Top-100 players and five 4-stars.

One of the main things that the Ducks will need to figure out after the 2023 season is where they plan to go at the quarterback position. Whether the 2024 starter will be Ty Thompson, or Austin Novosad, or someone from the transfer portal, it’s a certainty that Bo Nix will no longer be in the mix. While it’s unlikely that a 2024 player will compete for the starting job, but the Ducks will likely look to add another QB in this upcoming cycle.

Here are all of the QBs that they’ve offered so far:

5-star Dylan Raiola

247Sports Rating: 5-star (1.000)

National Ranking: 1

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

Notes: Decommitted from Ohio State last fall. Has talked about Oregon as a school that he is interested in going forward. We will see if the Ducks can get a visit from him in the coming months.

5-star DJ Lagway

247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9907)

National Ranking: 19

Position Ranking: 3

Commitment: Florida Gators

5-star Jadyn Davis

247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9892)

National Ranking: 23

Position Ranking: 4

Commitment: None

4-star Michael Van Buren

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9490)

National Ranking: 104

Position Ranking: 8

Commitment: None

Notes: Has visited Oregon and said the Ducks are among his top schools early in his recruitment.

4-star Isaac Wilson

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9331)

National Ranking: 164

Position Ranking: 13

Commitment: None

4-star Demond Williams

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9114)

National Ranking: 264

Position Ranking: 17

Commitment: Ole Miss Rebels

3-star Davi Belfort

247Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8887)

National Ranking: 392

Position Ranking: 26

Commitment: None

3-star Will Hammond

247Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8833)

National Ranking: 431

Position Ranking: 31

Commitment: Texas Tech

3-star Kamari McClellan

247Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8693)

National Ranking: 512

Position Ranking: 41

Commitment: None

3-star Luke Moga

247Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8389)

National Ranking: 723

Position Ranking: 66

Commitment: None

Unrated TC Manumaleuna

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Position Ranking: Unrated

Commitment: None

Unrated Brad Birch

6’2 190 lbs 2024 QB Gateway High School

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Position Ranking: Unrated

Commitment: None

